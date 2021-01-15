Could this be the Samsung Galaxy S22's in-display camera?

Samsung recently showcased a very exciting notebook display which featured, for the first time, an in-display camera that is actually usable. Now, most of us might have thought that this technology would first appear on smartphones before trickling down to notebooks. That doesn't seem to be the case!

Anyway, the appearance of this feature on a Samsung product immediately made us wonder whether Samsung might integrate this solution on the Galaxy S22 next year.

Samsung Blade Bezel with Under-Display Camera

On Weibo, Samsung provided us with a small glimpse into the future - at least the future of Samsung laptops. Dubbed the "Samsung Blade Bezel", Samsung, in a short vide, showed off a very thin and light OLED panel with an exceptionally thin bezel. Given the name, I'm guessing that's what they're calling this display technology and not reserving it for an upcoming notebook model, but we are really not interested in that as of now.

What is more exciting is the stuff that remains hidden under the display: The webcam! The new notebook from Samsung gets a "transparent camera" that helps the device maintain a seamless design that is not thwarted by a notch or a punch hole. The 'under-display' camera also ensures that the bezels aren't too wide. Simply put, the camera sits discreetly under the display.

Wow ⊙∀⊙! Samsung Display reveals its under-Display camera technology for the first time, which will be used for OLED notebook screens first pic.twitter.com/Fu4Ublvsru — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2021

The topic of under-display cameras has made its way around the smartphone industry for some time now, without any form of resounding success to date. So as impressive as the clip looks, it is still too far away to tell just how well Samsung's technology works and what the camera's quality will be like. At least Samsung's display division is confident enough to keep us updated about its progress, which gives us hope that notebooks from the South Koreans could soon be equipped with a camera like this.

Is this also an option for the Samsung Galaxy S22?

When is the perfect time to first start daydreaming about incorporating this into an upcoming flagship phone from Samsung? That's right, on the very day the South Koreans unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S21. Of course, this is just pure speculation, but there is no doubt that Samsung will also be thinking about how to integrate this technology on their future smartphones.

How close Samsung is to production readiness of this technology on notebooks and how easy will it be to implement it on smartphones remains debatable. However, the fact that Samsung is working on corresponding solutions for smartphones is basically old hat.

Here is an illustration of another UDC technology from Samsung / © LetsGoDigital

In addition, there have been recent rumours that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is due for a release in the third quarter of 2021, could already rely on such a camera solution. That would make sense because the Foldables – like the Note models for years before them – represent the tip of the spear of what the company is capable of technically. However, Samsung would have to be very far along in its under-display camera development journey for that to be feasible in this relatively close time frame.

Therefore, it may be more realistic to imagine that this solution is being prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S22, which should then be expected sometime in early 2022. As I said: This is all pure speculation for now, but with this, Samsung would definitely have something in hand to put more pressure on the competition.

What do you think? When can we realistically expect such a camera from Samsung? And how far do you think you are willing to go to compromise on the image quality for such convenience?