The Samsung Galaxy S21 will allegedly ship without a charger or headphones

Only recently Samsung had made fun of Apple and criticized that new iPhones are delivered without a power supply. According to rumours, Samsung is supposed to copy exactly this decision in the upcoming Galaxy S21 and another accessory is also supposed to fly out of the box.

In mid-October, Samsung made fun of Apple on its Facebook profile. "Your Galaxy does give you what you are looking for," they wrote at the time. Followed by the hint that the power supply is also in the package. Samsung has apparently deleted these posts by now.

As the Brazilian site Tecnoblog now reports, the next three models of the Galaxy S21 have been approved by the telecommunications authority Anatel, comparable to the American FCC. The devices have the model numbers SM-G991B/DS, SM-G996B/DS and SM-G998B/DS.

A few weeks ago Samsung made fun of Apple with posts like this. / © Screenshot: 9to5Mac

Galaxy S21: without headphones or a power supply?

At first glance, the documents would not give any indication of the features of the upcoming smartphones. But a closer look reveals that Samsung has changed the contents of the boxes.

Thus, two important accessories, in particular, are supposed to be missing from all S21 models. Both headphones and power supply will therefore no longer be included in the box. This contradicts recent reports that at least the power supply is still shipping with the phone. However, it must be explicitly mentioned that the changed package contents have only been observed in Brazil so far. In other countries, the enclosed accessories could therefore differ.

Apple had decided to no longer include a power adapter or headphones in the iPhone 12 package for environmental reasons. Many users already own a charger (and the corresponding charging cable), which is why Apple decided to remove them. At the same time, Apple can also slim down the packaging of the iPhones and thus save money. After all, more iPhones will fit on the plane on their ways to the new owners.

What is interesting about this detail, however, is that Apple is under pressure, specifically in Brazil, to deliver the iPhones with power adapters again. France already has a similar regulation. Here the iPhone manufacturer must continue to include headphones with the smartphone. Buyers will receive an outer packaging in which EarPods can be found next to the actual iPhone box.

Samsung has followed Apple's example in the past

It's not the first time that Samsung has made fun of Apple's decisions in such a way, only to make a similar decision later. For example, Apple removed the classic 3.5 mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7. Samsung followed this example with the Galaxy Note 10. Other manufacturers have since decided to remove the jack from their devices as well.