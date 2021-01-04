Galaxy S21: Samsung officially announces Unpacked event

For months, there have been rumors that Samsung will unveil new smartphones in 2021 as early as January. Now the company officially announced the date for the next Unpacked event.

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 3:00 PM London, the time has come: Samsung fans can look forward to the event under the title "Welcome to the Everyday Epic". As usual, the presentation will be broadcast live. The company does not give exact details about the content of the presentation. In addition to new smartphones, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, we also expect the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Furthermore, there have also been rumours in the past about the South Koreans presenting a competitor to Tile's popular key finders. These could help find lost keys, wallets or luggage.

Galaxy S21: Teaser video gives small hints on design

Leaks about the design and specs of the S21 lineup have been around for many months now. In the teaser video that Samsung showed in the announcement, the similarities with these rumours are revealed. Specifically, the redesigned camera module with three lenses can be seen in the now official images.

Your experiences are about to get even more epic on January 14, 2021.

Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T pic.twitter.com/IVKmxn3Epv — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 3, 2021

The most obvious difference between the three models will likely once again be the sheer size. It is expected that the displays will measure between 6.2 and 6.8 inches.

One of the biggest new additions this year could be the Galaxy S21 Ultra. According to the rumours, the company is planning to support the S Pen – the stylus that we know from the Galaxy Note series. However, there will reportedly not be a dedicated slot for it in the S21 Ultra.

This is what Samsung's Galaxy S21 will look like, according to current rumours. / © LetsGoDigital

The pricing of the new Android 11 smartphones is said to range between €849 and €1,399, according to the latest reports. When exactly the devices will be available, is not yet known. It is suspected so far that it could be so far on January 29th.

Galaxy Buds Pro: New in-ear headphones without cables

In addition to the new smartphones, many observers are also expecting the presentation of new true-wireless headphones. Currently known as the Galaxy Buds Pro, the in-ear models are said to be based on the design of the Galaxy Buds+.

Many of the features were already leaked a few weeks ago in Samsung's own app for controlling the headphones. In addition to 3D audio, the small earbuds are said to feature Active Noise Cancelling, for example.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are reportedly based on the design of the Galaxy Buds+. / © Evan Blass x Voice

As with the S21 series, there are currently only rumours about the availability of the headphones so far. You may have to wait until the end of January as well. However, pre-orders for the new products should start shortly after the event on January 14th.