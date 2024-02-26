Samsung to Unveil the Galaxy Ring at MWC

While Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event, the South Koreans did not provide any details as to when its first smart ring tracker will be made official. Even so, the specifications and features of the wearable remain unknown. However, Samsung could further shed light on the matter as it has confirmed its plans to showcase the Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress 2024 to the public for the very first time.

Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiled at MWC 2024

In a press release, Samsung stated its participation at MWC this week in Barcelona. Included in its exhibit are the Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy AI which were already launched last month. What's interesting is the company mentioned it is going to display the Galaxy Ring for the very first time.

From what it appears, the device is most likely limited to a preview, including a possible peek into what it looks like in real life. Of course, this might be a prototype that will be displayed considering reports of the Galaxy Ring not launching by July with the actual availability slated for a Q3 2024 release.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring features multiple sensors and a charging contact on its inner side. / © Samsung

At the same time, it's also possible that Samsung could give hints about its technical specifications, such as the ring health and fitness tracking capabilities and battery life, which are all still under speculation.

Samsung Galaxy Ring features and design

Based on what we know, the Galaxy Ring will come in a lightweight build that is comparable to high-end ring trackers like the Oura Ring Horizon. In addition, it will be available in multiple sizes and offered in three colors. Regarding the features, it is safe to say it will support continuous heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking as well as sleep monitoring.

Apart from Samsung's Galaxy Ring, Apple is also rumored to be developing its first smart ring simply dubbed as “iRing”. However, it was suggested the device is still years away from production.

Do you think the Galaxy Ring is going to make a buzz and steal the show at MWC 2024 in Barcelona? What do you look forward to the most that Samsung should reveal about its first smart ring? We look forward to hearing your thoughts.