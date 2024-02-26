Hot topics

Samsung to Unveil the Galaxy Ring at MWC

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
rogbid smart ring test 010b
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring at the Unpacked event, the South Koreans did not provide any details as to when its first smart ring tracker will be made official. Even so, the specifications and features of the wearable remain unknown. However, Samsung could further shed light on the matter as it has confirmed its plans to showcase the Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress 2024 to the public for the very first time.

Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiled at MWC 2024

In a press release, Samsung stated its participation at MWC this week in Barcelona. Included in its exhibit are the Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy AI which were already launched last month. What's interesting is the company mentioned it is going to display the Galaxy Ring for the very first time.

From what it appears, the device is most likely limited to a preview, including a possible peek into what it looks like in real life. Of course, this might be a prototype that will be displayed considering reports of the Galaxy Ring not launching by July with the actual availability slated for a Q3 2024 release.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring smart wearable tracker
Samsung's Galaxy Ring features multiple sensors and a charging contact on its inner side. / © Samsung

At the same time, it's also possible that Samsung could give hints about its technical specifications, such as the ring health and fitness tracking capabilities and battery life, which are all still under speculation.

Samsung Galaxy Ring features and design

Based on what we know, the Galaxy Ring will come in a lightweight build that is comparable to high-end ring trackers like the Oura Ring Horizon. In addition, it will be available in multiple sizes and offered in three colors. Regarding the features, it is safe to say it will support continuous heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking as well as sleep monitoring.

Apart from Samsung's Galaxy Ring, Apple is also rumored to be developing its first smart ring simply dubbed as “iRing”. However, it was suggested the device is still years away from production.

Do you think the Galaxy Ring is going to make a buzz and steal the show at MWC 2024 in Barcelona? What do you look forward to the most that Samsung should reveal about its first smart ring? We look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Source: Samsung

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing