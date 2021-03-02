Samsung Galaxy A52: Everything you wanted to know about this smartphone

With the Samsung Galaxy A52, the South Korean manufacturer is preparing a successor to the popular mid-range smartphone from 2020 – the Samsung Galaxy A51. But does the new model come close to the legendary predecessor? With the help of this hub article, we summarize everything we know about this upcoming smartphone.

For those unaware, the predecessor to this phone - the Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in December 2019 and featured a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, a 'decent' Exynos 9611 SoC and a quad-camera setup on the back for only 369 euros. Will the Galaxy A52 be a worthy successor?

This is what the Galaxy A52 is supposed to look like! / © Roland Quandt

Popular leaksters including John Prosser and Roland Quandt have already published images and first details of the Samsung Galaxy A52. If a tweet by Prosser ends up being true, there is a good chance that the Galaxy A52 will be unveiled on March 26. Until that happens, do keep on checking this hub page where we will track all new developments surrounding the Galaxy A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52: Expected specifications

WinFuture, on February 15, reported that Samsung will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G on the 4G variant of the phone while the Galaxy A52 in 5G will use the SD 750G instead. This also means that the company has decided against using their own Exynos chipsets on the new Galaxy A series. Both the variants shall offer up to 8GB of RAM and come with 256GB of storage (on the top variant). Memory expansion is supported using microSD cards.

Display and camera

The Galaxy A51 was popular because of its good display. Samsung will almost definitely use a similar SuperAMOLED, 6.5-inch panel on the Galaxy A52. According to Quandt, there will be differences in the camera used: The primary camera at the rear will use a 64MP sensor while the front facing camera will use a 32MP sensor.

Compared to the Galaxy A51's camera, the A52 is said to offer a maximum resolution of 64 megapixels. / © NextPit

In addition to the standard 64MP main camera, the phone will also get an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two other lenses for macro and depth-sensing purposes (5MP and 2MP, respectively). These are expected to serve as macro and depth cameras, which is not uncommon in this price range.

Battery and connectivity

The Galaxy A52 will also feature a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 25-watt fast charging technology. The device will also support 5 GHz WLAN and all the latest current Bluetooth standards. Like most other devices in its price range, the A52 will also support dual SIM functionality. Oh, and lest we forget, NFC support is thrown in too.

Last but not least, you could benefit from IP67 certification and four years of Android updates in the A52. So also together with the quite performant hardware, the A52 could be a tip for all those who like to use their phone for as long a period as possible and don't want to spend quite so much money. But how expensive should the phone be?

Price and release: When will the A52 be released and at what price?

As mentioned at the beginning, John Prosser already commented on the release date of the phone and guesses that we will get to see the Galaxy A52 on March 26. Roland Quandt doesn't directly comment on the date in his Mega Leak, but he doesn't contradict the date with his "coming soon" statement either. So let's mark the end of March in the release calendar for now!

Instead, Quandt goes hair-trigger on the price, which also doesn't seem unrealistic considering its predecessor. The 4G variant of the Galaxy A52 is said to be exactly 20 euros cheaper than the A51 at 349 euros. For the 5G version, on the other hand, you pay 429 euros, according to the leaker. It is currently not known whether an included charger will fall victim to the low price.