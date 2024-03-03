Hot topics

Galaxy A35's Full Specs and Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Launch

© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

Samsung is gearing to refresh its mid-range smartphone lineup which will be headlined by the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. And ahead of the imminent launch, the full specs of the cheaper mid-range Android entry have leaked, giving weight to the rumored beefed up hardware of the device.

What's new on Samsung Galaxy A35

As shared by Android Headlines which collaborated with OnLeaks, the Galaxy A35 is retaining the 6.6-inch AMOLED screen as the Galaxy A34 (review). The flat panel will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2380 x 1080 pixels resolution, which are identical to its predecessor as well.

It's unknown if Samsung is giving the display brightness a boost this time or if there is a tougher Gorilla Glass protection. But a notable change that's confirmed earlier through third-party renders is that Samsung is adopting a punch hole cutout to house the selfie camera which ditches the V-notch-style panel.

Samsung Galaxy A35 in white
Render of the Samsung Galaxy A35 shows a punch-hole display. / © MySmartPrice / OnLeaks

Elsewhere, the Galaxy A35 will also be getting a familiar look based on the unified design of Samsung. That includes a flat back with floating camera lenses and frames. What's new on the exterior is a raised side section called “Key Island” that will house the physical keys. Tipping at 209 grams, the device is a smidgen heavier, but it should keep the same sleek dimension as the Galaxy A34.

Internally, the Galaxy A35 features substantial improvements with a new Exynos 1380 SoC. It's noted that this is the same chip currently found on the Galaxy A54 (review) and Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo (review). The memory issaid to be offered in 6/128 GB and 8/256 GB setups, dropping the 4 GB option, while storage is expandable. Battery-wise, we're looking at a 5000 mAh cell and a 25 watts charging.

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy A35 is touted to finally switch to a 50 MP main wide camera from the 48 MP of last year's model. This is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide and a 5 MP macro snappers and the front is believed to be managed by the same 13 MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy A35 price and release date

According to the outlet, the Galaxy A35 will be available in four colorways, including the new Awesome Navy or dark blue. Meanwhile, the base model is said to be priced at €349 (~$375 USD) in most European markets. As with the release date, the 2024 Samsung mid-rangers are expected to be revealed this March. Both will likely boot on One UI 5.1 based on the Android 14 OS.

Source: Android Headlines

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

