Roku Express (2022) launched: Faster streaming player for a cheap price

Roku has refreshed its cheapest streaming player today. The updated Roku Express (2022) device brings two improvements under the hood that users may find useful if coming from the clunky older model. And with inflation soaring everywhere, it's a surprise that Roku didn't hike the $30 price of the latest Express streaming gadget.

TL;DR

Roku intros faster and powerful Express (2022) streamer.

The Roku Express 2022 version outputs 1080p quality.

Roku's Wireless Bass speaker is also announced.

What's new on the 2022 Roku Express

The Roku Express (2022) picks up the rounded trapezoid form of its Express predecessor — compact and mountable. It also comes with an HDMI port along with a USB port used for powering the device. The biggest change is found inside. Roku says that the Express (2022) has a faster performance and more memory in addition to the dual-band WiFi connectivity

Roku kept the 1080p HD resolution which is just an upscale 720p version rather than a native support. Nonetheless, it's still a decent quality if your TV or streaming subscription is not capable of Ultra or 4K resolutions.

Because of the cheap pricing, the paired Roku remote is still a basic version like on the 2019 model. This means the audio jack is noticeably missing. Instead, you do get basic controls on top of the smart home compatibility that you could utilize through the Roku mobile app on your smartphone.

Roku's Wireless Speaker retails for $130 / © Roku / Screenshot by NextPit

Roku Wireless Bass speaker and Roku OS 11.5

Roko also introduced a new Wireless Bass speaker. This is a step-down version to the Wireless Bass Pro. Moreover, it requires to be paired to any compatible streaming device such as the Streambar (Pro), Smart Soundbar, or Roku TV with wireless speakers support. It is priced for $130 and estimated to arrive on November 7 while the Roku Express 2022 version is open for pre-order and will ship on October 13 for $30.

On the other hand, the company has previewed Roku OS 11.5 that will add Buzz section, Continue Watching feature, and ability for private listening using Bluetooth headphones to the new Ultra and Streambar (Pro) devices.