MagDart has arrived: Realme's MagSafe clone delivers 50 watts

Realme has just introduced its alternative to Apple's MagSafe wireless charging system, known as MagDart. This is a wireless charging technology that connects the smartphone to the charger via magnets. While Apple's wireless charging standard only delivers 15 watts of juice, Realme's version outpaces it with 50 watts. Beyond that, there are some interesting accessory ideas that one can explore with MagDart .

After numerous rumors and a first official confirmation, Realme presented its MagDart at the Magnetic Innovation Event. This is a new charging standard that functions wirelessly by positioning itself on the smartphone using magnets. The concept is very similar to Apple's MagSafe charging technology, of which was introduced alongside with the iPhone 12 in 2020.

Compared to MagSafe however, MagDart is significantly more powerful. For instance, Realme offers a wireless charger that can charge a smartphone with 50 watts of power. However, in order to achieve this without burning anything, Realme had to integrate fans into the charger which in turn makes the charger rather large in size. In addition to the 50-watt charger, there is also a 15-watt variant for those who are satisfied with slower charging times. Measuring a mere 3.9 millimeters in thickness, it is almost 25 percent thinner than Apple's charger.

Exciting accessories courtesy of its 500 grams payload

In addition to these two chargers, Realme also announced other accessories. Since the MagDart magnets are able to handle up to 500 grams of load, it is possible to attach a ring light to the smartphone in addition to a powerbank and a wallet accessory. The so-called "Beauty Light" works with 60 magnets and can be flipped for selfies.

These accessories will be available for MagDart. / © Realme

If you have been thinking about buying the Realme GT recently you now have one more point that you can take into consideration for doing so! This is because the current Realme flagship will have a case accessory that makes the smartphone compatible with MagDart.

When will Realme make available this new charging technology at retail stores? Everything remains unclear at the moment. However, along with MagDart, Realme also announced the Realme Flash, which offers native support for the wireless charging standard. It is also possible that we will see an unveiling of the smartphone soon, and perhaps we will be able to obtain more information about MagDart's release date by then.

If you are interested in the MagDart wireless charging system, you should also keep an eye on this article. I was able to send some questions to Realme before the event, and am still waiting for feedback of which I will add to this article as soon as I can!