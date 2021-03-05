Realme 8 Series: Everything we know so far

Realme is all set to officially announce the Realme 8 series very soon. Successors to the popular Realme 7 series, these handsets will also compete against several sub-$300 smartphones including the recently launched Redmi Note 10 series. In this article, we take a look at all the rumours and information surrounding the Realme 8 series. At the outset, I need to inform you that we already know quite a bit about the specifications of the Realme 8 series.

What we know so far:

108 MP camera on the Realme 8 Pro (64 MP on the Realme 8).

Helio G95, 5,000 mAh battery on the Realme 8

6.4-inch SuperAMOLED display on the Realme 8

Launch in March

Realme has been rapidly gaining momentum as a premier smartphone brand over the past few years and has been able to quickly build a good reputation thanks to its affordable, feature-rich smartphones. This trend is expected to continue in 2021 with the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro.

108 MP camera sensor confirmed

As part of its "Camera Innovation Event", Realme already talked at length about the camera sensor it plans to use on the Realme 8 Pro. The Pro version will use the same 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor that is also used by Xiaomi on the new Redmi Note 10 Pro. While we will wait for our review units before we judge the image quality from these phones, we do expect significant improvements across the board.

While it would be too much to expect a budget smartphone to ship with a telephoto camera, what we do know is that the Realme 8 Pro will feature an in-sensor zoom option that can generate 12 MP with images with 3x zoom. Realme adds that users can expect the same level of zoom quality as they did with the 5x optical zoom on the Realme X50 Pro.