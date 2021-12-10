Poll of the week: which Android version runs on your phone?

After the release and start of the distribution of the annual updates for Android and iOS, it's time to ask the NextPit community which version currently runs on your phone. Welcome to this week's poll.

Both Android 12 and iOS 15 bring a host of new features to compatible devices, including improved app permissions controls, enhanced privacy options, and, of course, new features.

After Google's disclosure on the usage share of the latest Android versions, showing that Android 10 was the most used edition in the world in November 2021, we got curious. Is the distribution of versions among members of the NextPit Community different from the numbers released by Google?

Which Android version is running on your phone? Android 12

Android 11

Android 10

Android 9

Android 8

Android 7

Perhaps more important than the system version are the security patches, with the various manufacturers adopting different strategies even within their portfolios — my 2018 flagship, for example, stopped at the August 2021 security patch — we wanted to compare the current situation with a similar poll from six months ago:

Which security patch is installed on your mobile? December 2021

November 2021

October 2021

September 2021

August 2021

July 2021

June 2021

And among Apple-fans?

Not to leave out the iPhone owners in the audience, we also need to ask what the share of different iOS versions is among iPhones in the community. Apple's most recent figures are from June 2021, before the release of iOS 15, and showed that iOS 14 was already running on 85% of iPhones in use at the App Store. But what about among the NextPit Community?

Which iOS is running on your iPhone? iOS 15

iOS 14

iOS 13

iOS 12

iOS 11

Well, that's it for this week's poll. Thanks in advance to all participants and comments and see you next Monday when we'll analyze the answers. See you then!