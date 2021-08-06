Poll of the week: How do you protect your phone?

After some discussion about how each editor uses and cares for their smartphone, we decided to ask the NextPit community about their personal preferences when it comes to device protection. Welcome to this week's poll.

2021 has been an interesting year in many ways, and this includes the smartphone market. There were at least three rugged smartphones that have already been released, namely the Galaxy XCover 5, the Motorola Defy (2021), and the Nokia XR20. However, how much more importance do NextPit readers place when it comes to smartphone protection?

Since rugged smartphones happen to occupy a niche market with some fans of nostalgia being among the site's editors, why not let us ask the masses: how do you protect your smartphone?

How do protect your smartphone against physical damage? I use a traditional protective case

I use a folio-style cover (wallet)

I use a lanyard or a strap

I use a battery case

I don't use any protective case! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Protecting your smartphone in style / © Jalouza

For those who didn't understand the "protective case with a lanyard" option, the accessory can be seen in the image above, where it has garnered a loyal audience in selected countries.

What about the display? A direct question that is straight to the point:

Do you use a screen protector? Yes, I use a glass screen protector

Yes, I use a shiny plastic screen protector

My screen protector is made out of matte plastic

Yes, but it is neither glass nor plastic

I don't need a screen protector, so I don't use one! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Have you ever continued to use a smartphone even after the screen has cracked?

Considering the cost of replacing a smartphone screen can be prohibitively high, it's common for many people to continue using their device even after damaging the display. However, is this true among NextPit readers? That's what we like to find out in the second question:

Have you ever continued using your smartphone even with a cracked screen? No, I change the screen as soon as it cracks

Yes, I do wait a few days before repairing it

Yes, I've already waited a few weeks and decided to repair it

Yes, I've lived with a cracked screen for months

This has never happened to me! (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Smartphone insurance: Is it mandatory or unnecessary?

Finally, one last quick question. Have you purchased an insurance plan for your smartphone? I imagine that the practice has different degrees of popularity in various countries where NextPit is published, which is why I will put forward this final question:

Do you purchase insurance for your smartphone? Yes

No (Only one selection allowed) View results VOTE!

Well, that's it for the week. Feel free to explain your answers and provide your thoughts on the topic in the comments below. Thank you in advance to everyone who participated in this poll and I leave the invitation to check the analysis of the answers next Monday!