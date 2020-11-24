Xiaomi's Poco M3 is now officially available in Europe

Poco Global, earlier today, announced the launch of a new smartphone called the Poco M3 in Europe. With a 48MP triple camera, a 6,000 mAh battery, an FHD+ display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, the Poco M3 is designed to appeal to young "entertainment enthusiasts who travel a lot", Poco explains in the official press release.

While the Poco M3 marks the entry of the company's M series in Europe, it is widely considered an extension of the existing M series lineup that includes the Poco M2 and the Poco M2 Pro in markets like India and China. As mentioned in the introductory paragraph, the Poco M3's USP is its massive 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to last more than five days with light use and up to 3 days with moderate usage.

The Poco M3 also features support for 18W fast charging and gets a fast charger in the box. The device supports wired reverse charging and can be used to charge small accessories like smartwatches and wireless headsets.

Let us now take a look at the rest of the specifications of the phone.

Poco M3 specifications, features

The display used on the Poco M3 happens to be a 6.53-inch FHD+ dot-drop display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. This panel supports a contrast ratio of 1,500:1 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This panel features a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to protect against falls and minor scratches. The Poco M3 also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner – in line with somewhat of an upcoming trend. Unlike many other smartphones in its price range, the Poco M3 features a dual speaker system which claims to endow the phone with above-average bass performance.

The camera setup on the Poco M3 includes a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Users will certainly feel let down by the lack of an ultra-wide-angle camera. The camera array at the rear looks attractive with a prominent Poco logo. At the front, the Poco M3 gets an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling.

he Poco M3 with huge manufacturer's logo on the back. / © Poco

Midrange processor from Qualcomm

As outlined earlier, the Poco M3 is a budget smartphone that is powered by the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This SoC is based on a new 11nm manufacturing process and integrates the Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. As expected of a Poco, the phone runs a slightly modified version of MIUI that is based on Android 10. Apart from additional MIUI-only features, the Poco M3 also gets Xiaomi's Game Booster technology that claims to improve CPU and GPU performance.

The Poco M3 is available in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black colour options and the company adds that the redesigned side-mounted fingerprint scanner makes it easy to unlock the phone quickly. The company is also harping on the fact that they have managed to keep the weight of the Poco M3 under 200g even with the massive 6,000mAh battery.

The Poco M3 is available in two versions in Europe: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB+128GB. Both these variants will be available starting 27 November 2020 until 30 November 2020 at an Early-Bird pre-order price of EUR 129 or

EUR 149, respectively from mi.com/en and at Amazon. Once the early bird period is over, both the variants will be priced at EUR 149 and EUR 169. There is no word if the Poco M3 will also launch in other Asian markets any time soon.