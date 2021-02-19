Oppo Find X3: Everything you need to know

The Oppo Find X3 is the company's upcoming flagship smartphone that is set for a release anytime now. In this article, NextPit lists all of the news and most reliable leaks surrounding this smartphone.

This article will be regularly updated as additional information is revealed. All news will be listed in reverse chronological order, namely from the most recent to the oldest. They will be summarized below to make things more cohesive.

Oppo Find X3 to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset

As it will be explained in greater detail below, there does not seem to be a base model for the Oppo Find X3 - at least not based on the leaks that we have seen to date. In fact, it is on the contrary, as there are many leaks that point to the omission of a base Oppo Find X3 model. However, a recent leak on SlashLeaks (Tuesday, February 16th) might offer a different take on the situation.

It all began in a post by the well-known Chinese leaker DigitalChat Station, who strongly hinted that Oppo would rely on the Snapdragon 870 chipset for the Find X3. This SoC is a processor designed for "affordable" high-end smartphones, and so far has been targeted for use in an unspecified new device.

SlashLeaks also showed off purported screenshots taken by the alleged smartphone itself, detailing some important features via its ColorOS user interface in addition to applications such as AnTuTu. However, these screenshots apparently hail from a device named PEDM00.

Could these be details of an Oppo smartphone armed with a Snapdragon 870 SoC? / © SlashLeaks

The post is eerily similar to a previous leak from the same source, albeit with a device name of PEEM00. That particular model was then assumed to be the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Extrapolating this conjecture, should the PEEM00 model indeed is the basic Oppo Find X3, we could then have a flagship on our hands that is powered by a processor below the flagship-class Snapdragon 888 that is available on other Android manufacturers.

This would be a very strange move by Oppo if true. I would find it more acceptable if it was a Lite variant, but if this is indeed the base model, I think that consumers might end up more confused.

A camera module that blends in nicely sans a leather back

When it comes to design, Oppo made quite a huge splash with its Oppo Find X2 Pro and vegan leather back in 2020. That was a unique choice that did not sit well with everyone, although it did offer a refreshing change in a stale design environment. That move proved to be a breath of fresh air, although it looks like Oppo would make a U-turn and skip the vegan leather back on the Oppo Find X3 this year.

Instead, we might end up with a material that is very similar to the one used on the back of Samsung's latest smartphones, sporting a polycarbonate or "glasstic" coating that more people are starting to appreciate (I shall not judge). However, just like Samsung's most recent Galaxy S21 release, it might be the camera module that will mark the most interesting design feature of the Oppo Find X3.

In early February, prolific leaker Evan Blass shared lifestyle and product photos of the upcoming Oppo Find X3 via his Voice page. You can see a camera module that blends in seamlessly with the rest of the smartphone's back. The rectangular island clearly extends itself in a contoured manner that is different from what we are used to seeing.

Leaked previews of the alleged Oppo Find X3 and its rear camera module / © Evan Blass via Voice

The entire design language makes the smartphone look rather special. However, you can most probably look forward to a far more classic design for the Oppo Find X3's front. Early leaks do point toward a 6.7-inch curved display with a single punch-hole selfie camera located at the top left corner.

Only Lite and Pro versions available?

Right now, that is the million dollar question surrounding the upcoming Oppo Find X3 range. Last year, the X2 line-up comprised three models: the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Neo, and Find X2 Lite. Last November, the manufacturer confirmed that the successor to its high-end catalogue would be the Oppo Find X3 series, where the Pro model will be the tip of the spear where its flagship model is concerned.

Everything should be good and sorted out, right? Strangely enough, the answer is the exact opposite. There has been no confirmation on Oppo's part as to the existence of a base model, or the vanilla Oppo Find X3 for short. We can be fairly certain that a Pro model will be part of the deal, while photos leaked by Sudhansu on Twitter last January do point towards the existence of an Oppo Find X3 Lite.