Oppo Find X3: Everything you need to know
The Oppo Find X3 is the company's upcoming flagship smartphone that is set for a release anytime now. In this article, NextPit lists all of the news and most reliable leaks surrounding this smartphone.
This article will be regularly updated as additional information is revealed. All news will be listed in reverse chronological order, namely from the most recent to the oldest. They will be summarized below to make things more cohesive.
Contents:
- Oppo Find X3 to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset
- A camera module that blends in nicely sans a leather back
- Only Lite and Pro versions available?
- Specs: 120 Hz display, 65 W fast charging
Oppo Find X3 to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset
As it will be explained in greater detail below, there does not seem to be a base model for the Oppo Find X3 - at least not based on the leaks that we have seen to date. In fact, it is on the contrary, as there are many leaks that point to the omission of a base Oppo Find X3 model. However, a recent leak on SlashLeaks (Tuesday, February 16th) might offer a different take on the situation.
It all began in a post by the well-known Chinese leaker DigitalChat Station, who strongly hinted that Oppo would rely on the Snapdragon 870 chipset for the Find X3. This SoC is a processor designed for "affordable" high-end smartphones, and so far has been targeted for use in an unspecified new device.
SlashLeaks also showed off purported screenshots taken by the alleged smartphone itself, detailing some important features via its ColorOS user interface in addition to applications such as AnTuTu. However, these screenshots apparently hail from a device named PEDM00.
The post is eerily similar to a previous leak from the same source, albeit with a device name of PEEM00. That particular model was then assumed to be the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Extrapolating this conjecture, should the PEEM00 model indeed is the basic Oppo Find X3, we could then have a flagship on our hands that is powered by a processor below the flagship-class Snapdragon 888 that is available on other Android manufacturers.
This would be a very strange move by Oppo if true. I would find it more acceptable if it was a Lite variant, but if this is indeed the base model, I think that consumers might end up more confused.
A camera module that blends in nicely sans a leather back
When it comes to design, Oppo made quite a huge splash with its Oppo Find X2 Pro and vegan leather back in 2020. That was a unique choice that did not sit well with everyone, although it did offer a refreshing change in a stale design environment. That move proved to be a breath of fresh air, although it looks like Oppo would make a U-turn and skip the vegan leather back on the Oppo Find X3 this year.
Instead, we might end up with a material that is very similar to the one used on the back of Samsung's latest smartphones, sporting a polycarbonate or "glasstic" coating that more people are starting to appreciate (I shall not judge). However, just like Samsung's most recent Galaxy S21 release, it might be the camera module that will mark the most interesting design feature of the Oppo Find X3.
In early February, prolific leaker Evan Blass shared lifestyle and product photos of the upcoming Oppo Find X3 via his Voice page. You can see a camera module that blends in seamlessly with the rest of the smartphone's back. The rectangular island clearly extends itself in a contoured manner that is different from what we are used to seeing.
The entire design language makes the smartphone look rather special. However, you can most probably look forward to a far more classic design for the Oppo Find X3's front. Early leaks do point toward a 6.7-inch curved display with a single punch-hole selfie camera located at the top left corner.
Only Lite and Pro versions available?
Right now, that is the million dollar question surrounding the upcoming Oppo Find X3 range. Last year, the X2 line-up comprised three models: the Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Neo, and Find X2 Lite. Last November, the manufacturer confirmed that the successor to its high-end catalogue would be the Oppo Find X3 series, where the Pro model will be the tip of the spear where its flagship model is concerned.
Everything should be good and sorted out, right? Strangely enough, the answer is the exact opposite. There has been no confirmation on Oppo's part as to the existence of a base model, or the vanilla Oppo Find X3 for short. We can be fairly certain that a Pro model will be part of the deal, while photos leaked by Sudhansu on Twitter last January do point towards the existence of an Oppo Find X3 Lite.
OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G live images along with retail box.— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) January 23, 2021
Got these pics in DM & couldn't find anywhere them on internet. So I'm not sure if they're exclusive to me or not. pic.twitter.com/EK6O4x4DF7
With the presence of a Pro model and a Lite variant, it would be extremely strange for Oppo to forgo a basic version or at least with a Neo variant. The Neo variant used to be less powerful than the Pro model, but is one step above the Lite model. In fact, if that was the case, it should be a rebranded Oppo Reno 5 considering the Reno 5 is currently a China-only phone - for now.
Another render published by Evan Blass on February 3rd suggested that the line-up would be based on last year's design language. We would then end up with three smartphones - the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Find X3 Lite.
Here they are together for the first time, all three handsets in OPPO's Find X3 series. Stay tuned for a full report on Neo, and check out past coverage of the other two.— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 3, 2021
Pro:https://t.co/TLA70IsFZahttps://t.co/mJ7Xhp6FVjhttps://t.co/qGzalp9fsT
Lite:https://t.co/MdK6AwFDSa pic.twitter.com/Q8WcgF4gDS
Again, the leaks continue to cloud the situation instead of making things clearer. If we assume that we have Pro, Neo, and Lite models, then there is no justification for a base model.
The Find X3 Lite might find itself to be a simple rebranding exercise of the Oppo Reno 5. As the Reno 5 and Find X3 Lite will be sold in different markets, most consumers will not have any headaches when making a choice, so they will not know the difference anyway. The only difference between the Reno 5 and Find X3 Lite? Its rear logo. Apart from that, everything else is expected to be identical - from the Snapdragon 765G chipset to the 6.4-inch display, 65W fast charging capability, and quartet of cameras at the back.
The Oppo Find X3 Neo intrigues me though. The leaked render of it suggests that it will have a curved display similar to that of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which points to the possibility of it being a high-end model, or at least just a class below the flagship. In my opinion, it could very well serve as the base model and be the smartphone that carries the famous Snapdragon 870 chipset as mentioned above.
But the fact remains that this upcoming line-up remains confusing and can be rather misleading to the average consumer. We'll have to wait the next few weeks for things to be clearer. There is no release date yet, although many are banking on a launch some time in March 2021.
Specs: 120 Hz display, 65 W fast charging
We have already established the very real possibility of the Oppo Find X3 Pro being powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm. In fact, this is the flavor du jour for Android flagships in 2021. Being the most important launch of the year for Oppo, and I can't imagine the manufacturer missing out on the most powerful mobile processor for the Android market.
As for the rest of the hardware specifications, we can expect an AMOLED display that is at least 6.5-inches in size with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and support for 65 W fast charging. Everything listed so far seems to be in good order, at least not being lesser than its predecessor, the Oppo Find X2 Pro.
Oppo has shipped loads of handsets that support fast charging this year. I want to dream a little and why not hope to see an even faster wired charger - perhaps one that offers 125 W charging speed?
Maybe similar to OnePlus (also owned by Oppo's parent company), Oppo could finally offer wireless charging on its premium flagship handset. Imagine VOOC charge over-the-air which was absent on the Oppo Find X2 Pro. That would certainly make for an interesting addition to the Oppo Find X3 Pro.
But a Digital Chat Station leak on Weibo could very well make all of the above just a dream. What appears to be a certification list of the Oppo Find X3 Pro has shown otherwise. The list touts that the smartphone will feature a 65 W wired charger and equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.
As for the camera module, Oppo would partner with Sony on a new IMX789 camera sensor for the upcoming Oppo Find X3 flagship, as detailed late last year. This new IMX789 sensor would be the direct successor to the IMX689, of itself was birthed from the same Sony-Oppo partnership and first saw action in the Oppo Find X2 Pro in early 2020.
Sporting an impressive physical size for a 1/1.45-inch or 11.2mm diagonal smartphone sensor, the IMX689 boasts of 48-megapixel resolution and can produce 12 million pixels of 2.24µm each with its Quad Bayer filter.
Its hypothetical successor could only improve on the already very impressive performance of the IMX689 on the current Oppo and OnePlus flagships. Especially should we discover the native double ISO, which reacts differently to the Find X2 Pro in different light scenarios.
If the launch of the Sony IMX789 is confirmed, we can expect the Oppo Find X3 to offer enhanced processing capabilities and/or an even greater increase in the physical number of pixels. Who knows? We could witness a company apart from Samsung that offers a 108 MP count on a wide-angle sensor.
Speaking of charging issues, Digital Chat Station has spotted an alleged certification list of the Find X3 Pro online. The list does depict a 65 W wired charger to come with the device, hence we can deduce that this new flagship device will also experience similar charging times as that of the Find X2 Pro.
A 13 MP telephoto lens could also debut here. Some experts think that there might finally be a 3 MP macro "microscope" camera. This is most likely the small sensor that is located at the bottom left of the module as seen in the image above. This lens could be useful for close-ups of flowers and other objects that have traditionally proven difficult to photograph.
Last November, Oppo officially confirmed that the Find X3 series will be equipped with a new "full color management system", which basically means that the display could be very accurate in terms of colorimetry.
No comments