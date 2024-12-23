Hot topics

Alleged OnePlus Watch 3's Specs Hint of Major Hardware Upgrade

nextpit OnePlus Watch 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The OnePlus Watch 2 and 2R stood out among this year's smartwatches, thanks to improved battery performance. However, they lacked ECG monitoring. Rumors now suggest the upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 will address this, potentially adding a rotating crown as well.

According to a recent report from SmartPrix, citing two prominent leakers, the OnePlus Watch 3 is already in development and could debut in Q1 2025, over a year following the launch of the OnePlus Watch 2 (review). Alongside this timeline, several exciting details about its features have also surfaced.

OnePlus Watch 3's new major tracking tool

One of the headline features of the OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to be the addition of ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality, making it competitive with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (review) and Google Pixel Watch 3, which also offer on-demand ECG.

The integration of this feature suggests the smartwatch will include a new bioactive sensor and a redesigned bottom chassis to accommodate the required hardware. Early renders hint at a design similar to the OnePlus Watch 2, though the final product may feature some design adjustments.

The OnePlus Watch 2 crown in detail.
The OnePlus Watch 2 features two physical buttons: the one on the top serves as both the app drawer launcher and the home button. / © nextpit

The third-generation OnePlus Watch may also introduce a rotating digital crown, addressing a key limitation of its predecessors. While the OnePlus Watch 2R (review) included a mechanical rotating button, it wasn’t fully integrated with the software. A digital crown could enhance navigation by adding a tactile control option beyond touch input.

That said, it remains unclear whether the OnePlus Watch 3 will see improvements in its overall build, such as a lighter chassis akin to the Watch 2R. Many users cited the weight of the Watch 2 as a significant drawback.

Other specs of the OnePlus Watch 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 is rumored to retain the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, a 4nm quad-core chip already powering the current OnePlus smartwatches. This will reportedly be paired with 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and a 500 mAh battery. The smartwatch is expected to run Wear OS 5 with OnePlus’ custom RTOS skin.

While OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will launch in January 2025, the Watch 3 may be unveiled on a different date, according to the provided timeline.

Do you think the addition of ECG will make the OnePlus Watch 3 a must-have? What other features are you hoping to see in this upcoming smartwatch? Please let us know in the comments below!

Source: Smartprix

