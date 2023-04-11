OnePlus intros OnePlus Pad Reservation - How to Score a Keyboard or Stylus

OnePlus said that it has opened reservations for the OnePlus Pad, although without announcing the price of the tablet . Those who pledge between today and before the official pre-order kicks off on April 25 can score up to $200 savings on OnePlus accessories.

After launching the OnePlus Pad in February along with the OnePlus 11 (review), the Chinese firm is still keeping the price details of its first Android slate unknown. But if you're one of the fans or eagerly waiting to get your hands on the device without minding its actual cost, you can already reserve by depositing $100 and also receive giant savings.

How much to reserve for the OnePlus Pad for a free magnetic keyboard or stylus

On OnePlus' US website and other regional pages, it is listed that you will be able to pick up the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard or the OnePlus Stylo pen for free if you pledge early. It would be clever choosing the keyboard with a built-in trackpad as it costs $149 rather than the stylus that retails for $99, but it would still depend on your preference.

OnePlus Pad Keyboard and Stylo Accessories / © OnePlus

The additional savings can be gained if you add a second accessory, which is discounted up to 60 percent. The options include are the OnePlus Stylo, folio case, or OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS wireless headphones.

According to OnePlus, the offer will run up to April 25 and at the same time it is when the company is going to reveal the pricing of the OnePlus Pad and the pre-order will begin. It's unclear what deals will be available during this period and before the slab is shipped.

How much do you think should OnePlus position the OnePlus Pad? Or at what cost it would be compelling for you to buy the slate? Let us know in the comment section.