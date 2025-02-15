OnePlus’ first foldable device , the Open, arrived late but made an impact with its sleek design and flagship-grade cameras that rivaled traditional smartphones. Many expected its successor to be based on the upcoming Oppo Find N5 and launch sometime this year. However, OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will not be releasing a new foldable in 2025, disappointing fans eager for the OnePlus Open 2.

Oppo's Take the Foldable Helm

In a recent OnePlus community forum post, Vale Gu, the Product Manager for the OnePlus Open, highlighted the company’s achievements with its first foldable. However, he also revealed that OnePlus will not be developing or launching a new foldable device this year. This statement effectively confirms that we won’t be seeing an Open 2 or successor to the Open (review) anytime soon.

Gu explained that the decision was due to a strategic "recalibration" of OnePlus’ approach to foldables. However, he reassured users that OnePlus’ sister company, Oppo, under the BBK Electronics umbrella, will continue investing in foldable technology. Oppo’s ultra-thin Find N5, the successor to the Find N3 (on which the OnePlus Open was based), is still set for release.

At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.

Gu didn’t confirm whether OnePlus plans to release a foldable in 2026 or beyond, nor did he indicate whether the Find N5 would serve as the foundation for a future OnePlus Open successor—or if the company might skip to the next generation entirely.

Despite skipping a new foldable launch, OnePlus reassured current Open users that software and after-sales support will continue. The device recently received Android 15 and is scheduled to be updated to Android 16 and Android 17, along with five years of security updates.

Why Did OnePlus Cancel the Open 2?

The exact reason for the cancellation remains unclear. However, ongoing rumors and speculation suggest that OnePlus and Oppo may be reevaluating their foldable strategy. This uncertainty grew when neither brand released a foldable last year, further fueling concerns about their long-term commitment to the category.

Industry speculation suggests the decision may be due to fierce competition in China and underwhelming global sales despite positive reviews of their foldables. OnePlus isn’t alone in facing these challenges—Samsung has also reportedly been exploring cheaper foldable variants to drive adoption, though none have materialized yet.

Extremely elegant: When folded, the OnePlus Open is just 11.7 mm thick. / © nextpit

While OnePlus is stepping back from foldables, Oppo is pushing forward. The Oppo Find N5 is set to launch globally on February 22. Based on teasers, the Find N5 will be the thinnest butterfly-style foldable when unfolded, surpassing Huawei’s Mate X5. Despite its thinner build, Oppo claims it will feature a sturdy hinge and an IPX9 water resistance rating, the highest yet for a foldable.

Other rumored specs for the Find N5 include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Snapdragon 8 Elite) processor and a larger battery for improved longevity.

Do you think OnePlus made the right move by skipping a foldable release in 2025? Would you consider the Oppo Find N5 instead? Share your thoughts in the comments!