OnePlus introduces two new low-cost Nord smartphones

OnePlus has surprisingly introduced two new smartphones. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 are now in the entry-level class of the Chinese manufacturer.

"The OnePlus Nord N-Series builds on years of OnePlus innovation and delivers the fast and smooth user experience typical of the company in the most affordable OnePlus price segment to date," OnePlus writes in its press release. Without much public attention, the Chinese company today introduced two new members of the Nord series.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G the most accessible premium 5G experience

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is designed to offer more users 5G performance with a 90 Hz display, Warp Charge, and a four-camera system. There's also 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 512GB. The SoC is the built-in Snapdragon 690.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G also comes with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device supports Warp Charge 30T, and has a 4,300mAh battery. According to OnePlus, the Nord N10 5G aims to bring 5G connectivity to more users. The smartphone costs €349 in Europe.

This is the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G. / © OnePlus

The four-camera system includes a 64MP main lens, a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and special macro and monochrome lenses. In addition, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a 16MP front camera for selfies or video calls.

"OnePlus' mission to share the latest technologies with the world means that we strive to make them available to a wider range of users. The OnePlus Nord N-Series is the next step in our strategy to expand our smartphone offering into more price segments. Now even more users can enjoy a carefree smartphone experience without sacrificing quality," said Pete Lau, founder, and CEO of OnePlus.

The OnePlus Nord N100 costs under €200

Currently, the most affordable OnePlus smartphone is the Nord N100, which offers a lush 5,000 mAh battery with 18W quick charging. It has an immersive 6.52-inch display with stereo speakers and comes with 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 including Octa-Core CPU. The Nord N100 comes with a 13MP main camera, a bokeh lens for taking portrait photos, and a macro lens for dynamic recording.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is now the manufacturer's most affordable model. / © OnePlus

Both the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 come with OxygenOS 10.5 pre-installed with features like Dark Mode, Zen Mode, and numerous customization options that allow users to customize everything from icon shapes to fingerprint animations.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes in Midnight Ice at €349, while the affordable OnePlus Nord N100 will be available in Midnight Frost at €199.

