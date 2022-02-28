OnePlus charges with 150 watts - 0 to 100 in 17 minutes!

OnePlus is expected to present the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at MWC 2022 , but is also already looking to the future: The next OnePlus phone is still due in the second quarter - and it will be able to charge faster than any other smartphone on the market!

Rumors of a OnePlus 150-watt charging smartphone are now confirmed.

"SuperVOOC" technology is said not to harm the battery.

The device is coming as early as the second quarter of 2022.

While we are eagerly waiting for the OnePlus 10 Pro to be presented for Germany (coming at the end of March), a leak about a new OnePlus handset made the rounds. The rumor comes from the leaker Digital Chat Station that revealed that the handset will be incredibly fast-charging and will come with a new MediaTek SoC.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has not only confirmed this, but also revealed more information about the "SuperVOOC" technology, which is also used in the Oppo Find X5 Pro and charges the smartphone completely with 80 watts in 30 minutes. However, even that is lame compared to what OnePlus wants to launch next.

150 watts: Smartphone charged to 50 percent in 5 minutes

During a virtual press event, the company revealed that a OnePlus smartphone with SuperVOOC will be released as early as next quarter, which charges with a whopping 150 watts! Thus, the device is charged to 50 percent within five minutes. The complete charging process should only take 17 minutes for the 4,500 mAh battery.

At the same time, the Chinese company explained that the still nameless OnePlus smartphone is powered gently. It is said that it will survive 1,600 charging cycles and still have a capacity of 80 percent of the original value. That would be twice as much as the competition!

Upcoming OnePlus and Oppo smartphones charge with up to 150 watts! / © OnePlus

Exciting: Besides the proprietary charging standard that Oppo and OnePlus share, other charging standards are also supported. OnePlus explicitly mentions PPS, USB PD, and the Quick Charge protocols. Not much else is revealed about the upcoming smartphone, at least so far. But according to the above-mentioned leak, the device could be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100.

Furthermore, according to the rumors, a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz will be installed. In addition, a 50 MP sensor is found on the back, which is supposed to be Sony's IMX 766 that is also present in the Oppo Find X5.

SuperVOOC will bring us very fast-charging smartphones from both OnePlus and Oppo in the future. The information that Realme is also entering the market with a 150-Watt charger also makes us eager to see what will come out in the end. It is certainly no coincidence that Realme is also under the BBK umbrella, just like OnePlus and Oppo!

But what do you think? Do you think charging speeds of this level are relevant?