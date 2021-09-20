OnePlus 9T is canceled!

Confirming previous rumors, OnePlus has announced that we will not have the OnePlus 9T launch in 2021. The information was shared in an official company publication.

TL;DR:

In 2021, OnePlus will only have two flagships: OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OxygenOS 12 operating system will be unified with Oppo's ColorOS 12 and announced in 2022.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will keep only 5 series in its portfolio.

Earlier this year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the integration of OnePlus and Oppo, both BBK companies. Now, Lau has come out in public to talk more about what he called the second phase of this process or OnePlus 2.0. Among the highlights of today's announcements, we had confirmation of the integration of Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and ColorOS 12 operating systems.

According to the executive, OnePlus and Oppo have "combined their software resources to focus on a unified and updated operating system for OnePlus and OPPO devices globally." Lau stated that the new operating system will "maintain the DNA of OxygenOS".

OnePlus announces integration of OxygenOS and ColorOS / © OnePlus

It was unclear what OnePlus' new OS will be called, but we do know that the launch will happen in conjunction with the announcement of the company's next flagships in 2022. Also, the integration will be fully completed in the next Android update also in 2022.

With this confirmation, OnePlus also ends a tradition that started in 2016 with the launch of the OnePlus 3T: we won't have a OnePlus 9T in 2021. This way, the T series worked as an incremental update of the company's flagships until the OnePlus 8T, released in 2020.

This is OnePlus' new portfolio for the future: No T series. / © OnePlus

Lau didn't offer a specific explanation for that much, but did indicate that OnePlus will focus on at least five series from now on: the OnePlus flagship lineup, the affordable OnePlus R flagships, premium OnePlus Nord intermediates, more affordable OnePlus Nord N devices, and the recently announced OnePlus Nord CE series of intermediates.

Finally, if you were waiting for the OnePlus 9T to switch phones, it's now confirmed, the Chinese manufacturer's flagships for 2021 will really only be the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

So, in your opinion, is OnePlus right to pull the brakes and cancel the OnePlus 9T?