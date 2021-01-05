OnePlus 9 Pro rumoured to offer 45 Watt wireless charging: Report

OnePlus, which is readying the launch of its next-generation flagship - the OnePlus 9 - is likely to equip the phone with super-fast 45-watt wireless charging feature, according to a leak published on Tuesday, January 5.

The information, which is anything but official, comes from popular OnePlus leakster Max Jambor, who shared this leak on his Voice page. For those unaware, after ignoring the emerging wireless charging trend for a long time, the company finally started offering the wireless charging option on the OnePlus 8 Pro which was launched last year. The OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W wireless charging with the optional Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger.

If we are to believe Jambor, the OnePlus 9 Pro will get a significant boost in wireless charging speeds with the updated 45W wireless charger.

If true, OnePlus' wireless charging solution will be faster than many wired charging solutions from other Android manufacturers. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for example, supports 45W wires charging while in the wireless mode, the speed drops down to just 15 watts.

Ultra-fast wireless charging finally more accessible across Europe

All things said, one thing that most smartphone enthusiasts know is that OnePlus is not a pioneer in the wireless charging space. The Huawei P40 Pro+ and Oppo Ace 2 both already feature 40-watt wireless charging feature. Other devices that feature even faster wireless charging solutions include the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra – both of which feature support for 50-watt wireless charging. Given the relationship between OnePlus and Oppo, it is not surprising to see the faster-charging speed of VOOC technology trickle down to OnePlus devices

But good luck getting your hands on an Oppo Ace 2 or a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra outside of China. And good luck to raise the more than 1000 euros required for a Huawei P40 Pro+ or the Mate 40 Pro.

Coming back to the OnePlus 9 series, another piece of information from Max Jambor was that this time around, even the lower-priced OnePlus 9 model will support the wireless charging feature. This wasn't the case with the OnePlus 8 series where only the OnePlus 8 Pro featured support for wireless charging