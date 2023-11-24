OnePlus 12 Colors are a Lot Less Boring with White and Wood Options

The OnePlus 12 is one of the most anticipated flagship smartphones at the end of this year. It's already confirmed that it will be launching on December 4th, and now the Chinese company has revealed more details about the device, which is set to debut in three new colorways and a rumored wood edition.

In recent years, OnePlus devices, covering its phones and wearables, have always been available in limited colorways, primarily with iterations of black and green. As shared on their Weibo account, it appears the company is adding the white as the third option in line with its 10th year anniversary celebration. OnePlus didn't confirm if all three colors will be available globally.

Apart from the hues, it's unclear what the texture and made of the device's back panel. Renders from third parties show these are rather metal alloy or aluminum, but there is also a report of the OnePlus 12 sporting wireless charging, indicating of a glass material to support the feature. Fortunately, we don't need to wait long to find out.

OnePlus 12 renders: Old (left) vs new look (right) of the device based on a prototype unit. / © OnLeaks

Separately, frequent and reliable leaker Digital Chat Station tipped on Weibo via a photo that OnePlus is introducing a special edition OnePlus 12 with a wood textured back. However, it is difficult to tell whether this is a type of snap on case or an integrated rear panel. At the same time, it might end up exclusive to China after all.

OnePlus may launch a special OnePlus 12 edition with a wood textured back / © Weibo

Based on the images, the OnePlus 12 won't significantly depart from the design of the OnePlus, which is by having an off-centered camera module equipped at the back along with some components like the iconic alert slider. The front could see a repositioned punch hole selfie camera and a slightly flatter display.

The global launch of OnePlus 12 is expected to kick off sometime in January 2024. Pre-orders and shipments are likely to commence in the same month.

Which color would you prefer added by OnePlus on the OnePlus 12? And do you dig a wooden case or back panel? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.