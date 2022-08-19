OnePlus 10T fails miserably in the latest bend test

OnePlus is on a hot seat again. This time, due to the new OnePlus 10T (5G) . Earlier this year the OnePlus 10 Pro was covered in controversy after a famous YouTuber showed the device can be snapped using just bare hands. Crucially, the same faith awaits the OnePlus 10T as the latest bend test confirms how little to no improvements have been made by OnePlus at all.

TL;DR

The OnePlus 10T failed the raw durability test.

OnePlus' new device is shown to be snapped in half with bare hands.

It can be confirmed that OnePlus didn't address the structural problem from the 10 Pro.

Courtesy of JerryRigsEverything, the usual durability test subjects a smartphone into different raw torturing levels. The result of each test doesn't always tell if a device would last in a real-life scenario. However, the most crucial part of it is the bend test, where he tries to fold the phone using with bare hands. It immediately provides insights if such smartphone possesses an acceptable sturdy structure that will ensure prolonged usage.

OnePlus 10T snapping in half / © Youtube/u/JerryRigsEverything

The OnePlus 10T uses the same design as the Pro model except it uses plastics on its frame instead of glass. Like most smartphones do, it passed the other parts of the trial with flying colors. The scratches on the screen only appeared at level 6 of Moh's scale of hardness while deeper grooves were visible at level 7. But it is when the device was put on the bend test and failed.

Similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the bottom camera module of the 10T that the cracks were first seen, and which could be considered the weakest point. The smartphone folded in half after pushing further from the display side. It can also be noticed how other components are easily removed once the OnePlus 10T is snapped.