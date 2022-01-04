OnePlus 10 Pro: First official pictures show the new design

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been finally shown officially. After several leaks, OnePlus unveiled the first official images that confirm the leaked design and especially the fact that its new flagship will indeed have a triple camera module.

TL;DR

The OnePlus 10 Pro should be presented very soon.

The visuals were presented at CES 2022.

The launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro is imminent. After many leaks, we finally know what OnePlus' next flagship will really look like. The Chinese manufacturer unveiled the first official pictures of the OnePlus 10 Pro as part of CES 2022. These images confirm the design we already knew but also a detail about the camera.

As reported by Android Authority, OnePlus unveiled the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro. As you can see in the gallery below, the smartphone will have a new design with a camera module that extends to the frame, like Samsung's Galaxy S21. But we notice that unlike Samsung's smartphones, the OnePlus 10 Pro's camera module is square and it stands out well from the rest of the back, making it look like it is floating.

OnePlus 10 Pro: The new camera module © NextPit OnePlus 10 Pro in the black color © NextPit The camera module extends to the side © NextPit OnePlus 10 Pro in the green color © NextPit

Also, the images show that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a triple camera module. While the OnePlus 9 Pro had four cameras, it is likely that its successor will ditch the monochrome sensor and only offer the wide-angle, ultra wide-angle, and telephoto trio. It is also noticeable that the telephoto lens will not offer a periscope zoom.

Furthermore, the images show the OnePlus 10 Pro in two of its colour schemes which will be released as Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald.

What do you think about this new design of the OnePlus 10 Pro? Are you looking forward to the upcoming flagship from OnePlus? Let's discuss it in the comments.