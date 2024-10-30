One UI 7 Beta Hints: Could a Release Be Closer Than We Think?

Samsung is expected to release One UI 7 , its Android 15 -based interface, to the public in early 2025. Although this may disappoint some users, the company has confirmed it will offer a beta program , allowing users to test the software before the official launch. A possible date for this beta release has now surfaced.

Why We’re Confident the One UI 7 Release is Imminent

Samsung recently hosted its annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in California, gathering global developers and enthusiasts. Following this, the company plans to host a localized event, SDC24 Korea, a two-day conference set to begin on November 21 in South Korea.

At the SDC, the company showcased the new One UI 7 developments to a select group of journalists. Now, at SDC24, we expect the company to discuss the upcoming One UI 7 beta program during the keynote. Revealing the timetable and availability for One UI 7, with the possibility of launching the public beta program on the same day. But why?

One UI 7 is previewed in Samsung's Developer Conference showing a redesigned quick settings panel / © Sammy Guru

Compared to previous years, the One UI 7 Beta is already delayed by several months. Last year, the One UI 6 Beta was announced in July 2023. Going further back, the One UI 5 Beta launched in October 2022, and the One UI 4 Beta even earlier, in September 2021. Although Samsung's Android Beta Program does not follow a consistent release pattern, November 21 seems to be the latest possible launch date.

Moreover, releasing the beta at this time would give Samsung ample opportunity to gather user feedback and implement necessary refinements before the official rollout, which typically coincides with new Galaxy releases at the end of January.

Samsung's press release (in Korean) did not explicitly state that One UI 7 will be discussed during the keynote; however, the agenda includes a range of topics such as IoT, communication, and software platforms—which may hint at mobile software discussions. Planned sessions for developers and the media will cover specific subjects, including applications of generative AI.

Expected Changes and Compatibility with One UI 7

One UI 7 is expected to introduce a redesigned interface across Samsung Galaxy devices. Key updates include new app icons and widgets, as well as refreshed quick settings and notification panels. The camera interface will also see improvements, with more accessible controls. Security and system stability enhancements are anticipated as well.

While Samsung has not yet shared a definitive list of Galaxy phones and tablets eligible for One UI 7, its software policy suggests a broad rollout. The update could extend from entry-level models like the Galaxy A05 and A15 to mid-range devices such as the Galaxy A53, and of course, the latest flagship models. You can check the list of Galaxy models eligible for One UI 7.

Finally, as for the One UI 7 Beta, it’s likely that only specific Galaxy models will be supported, similar to previous beta programs. Samsung might also restrict the availability based on the country or region.

Are you currently using a Samsung device? How often do you engage with beta programs? Please let us know!