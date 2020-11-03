"One more thing": Apple announces event for November 10th

Apple has announced another event for November 10, 2020. The title this time: One more thing. These things await us.

After Apple already had two events for Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad, and iPhone 12 on the calendar in September and October, now the announcement for the third event followed. Originally, the rumor mill had expected the announcement of the keynote for November 10th and the actual event on November 17th. Now the "One more thing" comes a little earlier.

"One more thing": This awaits us

From many sides it is expected that Apple will use its probably last event of the year to present the already promised Macs with Apple's own processors. These are currently marketed under the name Apple Silicon.

These chips are similar to the chips contained in the iPhone and iPad, which Apple has designed and manufactured by TSMC for many years. The new processors promise better performance and lower power consumption than the Intel chips used so far.

So far there are no concrete indications as to which model will be the first commercially available Mac with Apple Silicon. Rumors have been suggesting a new MacBook Air or even a 12" MacBook for some time. But there are also reports of a model with a 14-inch display and an iMac with a 24-inch screen.

Apple event in November: Further conceivable innovations

Other potential new products include new headphones, the AirPods Studio, or the Tile competitors in the form of Apple AirTags. Both have been expected for a long time.

The Apple event, entitled "One more thing", will once again be streamed on Apple's own website, on YouTube, and in the TV app. The event starts on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time in California – this corresponds to 6:00 p.m. London time.