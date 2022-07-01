The Nothing Phone (1) is expensive: Amazon reveals its price

We have already known for a few days now that Nothing is finally releasing its first smartphone armed with a mid-range specifications sheet. Now, Amazon of all places, has leaked the official price of the smartphone online. While the first Nothing handsets were surprisingly cheap, the special design and the new Nothing OS could result in a significant premium.

TL;DR

Amazon leaked prices of the Nothing Phone (1), which will not be unveiled until July 21.

New smartphone with mid-range specs to cost €469.99 according to the report.

It could appear in a bundle with special version of the Nothing Ear (1).

The Nothing Phone (1) has appeared in Amazon's German catalog almost three weeks before its official launch. As users discovered on Reddit, the phone is listed for €469.99 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage model. For those who want additional storage, namely 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, you will have to shell out €549.99. Do take note that this smartphone is not going to be released Stateside.

Thus, the start-up of OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has positioned its first smartphone at the higher end of the mid-range smartphone market. If we were to keep an eye on the leaked specs of the Nothing Phone (1), we can already estimate that Nothing does not want to launch a value-for-money offering. There are models that cost less than €400 that offer a similar performance level.

The Nothing Phone 1 also comes in a black version. / © Nothing

Unusual design, black version and "new" headphones

The comparatively high cost could have several reasons. On the one hand, Nothing is introducing its first smartphone, the "Phone (1). Thus, the company cannot not rely on templates or circuit boards from previous models for development and production. At the same time, we could already admire the striking back design of the Nothing phone in a video.

The Nothing Ear 1 in a new horizontal version. / © Nothing

At the back of the smartphone, Nothing installed LED light strips that can light up and flash in various ways. For example, you can see the charge level when charging or use the LED back as a video light. According to the latest leaks, there will also be a black version apart from the transparent one.

Affiliate offer Nothing ear (1) To device database

Also seen on Amazon was a special variant of the Nothing Ear (1) in-ear headphones. The earbuds were supposed to appear in a horizontal box version. Although the corresponding Amazon page has already been taken offline since, the Caschy's blog has captured a product image of that offering.

Do you think the Nothing Phone (1) is too expensive? And what do you think of the curious horizontal version of the Nothing Ear (1)?