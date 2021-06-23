NextPit's 2021 halftime show: Our top mobile picks of the last 6 months

A waft of white smoke drifted across the stage. Suddenly, music blared from the speakers! There is a silhouette that appeared onto the stage before the spotlights are trained on it! Dazzled, you're right smack in the middle of 2021 - not to mention also right in the middle of the NextPit halftime show. As we would normally do, we paused and took a look at the mobile releases of 2021 while choosing our stars over the past six months.

Why not pencil in July 2 on your calendar and give yourself a quick pat on the back at 12 noon sharp? In this fantastically unique moment, we have arrived at the exact middle of 2021. This moment, distilled down to just one second, brings about uncertainty and hope. Will I still win the lottery in Q3 or Q4, or will something bad happen? And more importantly, what other smartphones will be released this year?

The Year Progress Bar on Twitter is about to hit the midway point! / © Year Progress Bar / Twitter

For smartphone enthusiasts, the past six months have been kind of exciting. This is because it felt like Xiaomi alone has unveiled a new smartphone every other day and somehow the likes of Oppo, Realme, and others seemed to have followed this strategy. However, are there any real hits?

Programme for the evening

In our half-time show, we take a look over what has been released in the past few months. For this purpose, I have requested our editorial staff on their views where flagship SoCs featured in handsets released from January to June. Apart from that, I would also very much like to hear from you as to which particular smartphones appealed to you the most in the first six months of 2021. This is also part of the reason why this article is published a week earlier than intended - I'll present the results next week!

Opening act: The new smartphone flood from China

Okay Benjamin, let us avoid using the word "invasion". Let's begin with a sensational start on the sheer number of smartphones that hail from China. The flood of smartphones from various Chinese manufacturers, who definitely went all-out in terms of quantity in 2021, saw the likes of Xiaomi launch a whopping 18 smartphones in a matter of just six months.

How this article works: This article is a review of the first half of 2021. If you're interested in a particular smartphone, just click on the corresponding hyperlink. You'll land on our device pages, where you'll find spec sheets, reviews, and all other related articles to the device in question.

What Xiaomi has been doing seems to be catching on at Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme as well. This is because other manufacturers too, decided to expand their smartphone catalogue by introducing numerous iterations or rebadged handsets with very little improvement between them. Let's take a closer look:

Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco

Mind you, these are just the devices that have made it to Europe from China. For the domestic market, Xiaomi has also introduced the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi Mix Fold, in addition to other models from the Note series. Crazy, don't you think so?

Oppo

While the Find X series has always been released as part of a trio, this year Oppo decided on separating them into 4G and 5G camps. The result? A mid-range quartet that had already caused confusion upon its release.

Realme

Realme 8

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 5G

Realme GT

Realme follows a similar strategy, but makes up for a lot with the release of the Realme GT. Antoine was quite enthusiastic about the Realme GT in our review, and at the same time, this underdog from China was the only manufacturer who managed to tame the performance of the powerful Snapdragon 888 without having the handset run into overheating issues. Well done!

OnePlus

We have reported a lot about the "Oppofication" of OnePlus recently. The manufacturer announced that it wants to dive into a deeper level of cooperation with its sister company, Oppo. In the process, we can either look forward to or fear more rebadging efforts like the OnePlus Nord CE in the future.

Additional models from China

Nubia Redmagic 6

Nubia Redmagic 6 Pro

Nubia Redmagic 6R (global launch planned)

Alcatel 3L (2021)

Alcatel 1S (2021)

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

TCL 20 5G

TCL 20 SE

Vivo X60 Pro 5G

Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G

So as a smartphone maker, China has once again showed itself to be highly efficient. This is certainly due to the Chinese mantra concerning work ethics (I would like to recommend you watch the Netflix documentary "American Factory" for additional context), but much of it is also attributed to the purchasing power and economies of scale of Chinese companies.

This is because the smartphone companies now belong entirely or at least, in part to large corporations such as BBK or TCL. You can read more about the differentiation of manufacturers in China in Ruben's very in-depth article of Chinese manufacturers.

Main act: The (fallen) giants

While the stagehands remove the flags of the People's Republic of China as well as oversized portraits of Xi Jinping, Apple, Samsung, and others slowly make their way onto the stage. Every halftime show needs superstars to strut their stuff - the equivalent of Bob Dylan in the music world. Such as these do not have the pressure of consistently delivering hits in order to carry an aura of respect around them.

Apple

-

Not even "The Times They Are a-Changin'" does tech superstar Apple perform at our halftime show. Apart from new iPads and fancy AirTags, Apple hasn't unveiled much this year. Still, you can look forward to new iPhones later this year. However, it is a totally different story with Samsung!

Samsung

Mötley Crue or Steely Dan? I'm not quite sure who Samsung symbolizes in this list. This is because, in true Donald Fagen fashion, Samsung has produced some real hits this year with the S21 series and selected A models. However, there was also a flood of rather unspectacular models that are not worth mentioning. The names of these sound more like what Vince Neil would produce on stage with Mötley Crue these days. Hear it for yourself!