Next-generation Asus ROG Phone has a tiny display at the rear!

The Asus ROG Phone has been the favourite smartphone for many a gamer out there. Asus, the company behind, the phone seems to be prepping the launch of the next-generation ROG Phone in the next few months. First images of the device have started appearing on Chinese special media platform Weibo, and popular smartphone leaks oriented websites already.

Apart from the first set of images, a leaked video of the phone has also appeared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. First, take a look at the images that appeared on the web.

Among the fist image to leak was a teaser for the launch of the phone as reported by MySmartPrice. Ths report also included an image of the rear panel of the phone with a small tape stuck on to the rear panel. In this image, the upcoming ROG Phone doesn’t look too different from its predecessor from 2020.

However, that report was quickly followed by two images of the phone which clearly showed the presence of a small secondary display on the rear panel. This is exactly where the tape was affixed in the earlier images.

More live shots of the ROG Phone 5 leaked on Weibo.#asus #rogphone5 pic.twitter.com/ppa7yieO1Q — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 19, 2021

A few hours after these initial images appeared, a video of the phone appeared on Weibo and eventually ended up on GSMArena. In the video below, you can take a quick look at how the rear display looks like and functions. Interesting?

What is not known currently if the upcoming ROG Phone will be called the ROG Phone 4 or the ROG Phone 5. In case you weren’t aware, Asian brands tend to skip the number 4 in their model names. For now, we will term this device the 'upcoming ROG Phone.’

Rumours surrounding the upcoming ROG Phone has been going on for a while now. Asus was rumoured to be in working on a special collaboration with Qualcomm and the Snapdragon 888 for this phone. The plan earlier apparently was to launch this phone aby teh end of 2020. That, obviously, hasn’t materialized. Anyway, now that they have started testing the phone extensively, we can expect the new RPG Phone to break cover very soon.