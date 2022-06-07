Next-gen Apple CarPlay will transform your car's gauge cluster

Not only did the watchOS 9 and iOS 16 receive major changes, but Apple also managed to surprise the audience with the reinvented CarPlay during WWDC 2022 . While it will still take a couple of years before it arrives to compatible vehicles, the announced features coming to the CarPlay are looking to bring significant upgrades worth waiting for.

TL;DR

Next-generation Apple CarPlay showcased at WWDC 2022.

Apple's future in-vehicle software will support multi-display.

CarPlay with major new features will be available in 2 years.

Integrated speedometer, multi-display, and more

The biggest change to expect with this future version of CarPlay is the multi-display function. In the current version, Apple's in-vehicle platform only takes over the center infotainment display – similar to Android Auto with the adaptive screen feature. That's going to change with the next-gen CarPlay as it will even transform the instrument cluster for supported vehicles.

With the new Apple CarPlay, you'll be able to heavily customize your car. / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

Once connected, CarPlay will provide functions like climate or temperature control, navigation, drive modes, integrated gauge cluster such as speedometer and more. A wide option of widgets is also available. It is safe to say that all these will be customizable and expanded with more features going to the full release of CarPlay.

In addition, Apple has also introduced new features of CarPlay through iOS 16. All iPhones running on iOS 16 should expect fuel and driving tasks added in CarPlay while the messaging function will receive an update along with extended library of the Podcasts app.

Supported vehicles of Apple's next-gen CarPlay

Some major automakers that already announced their commitment to Apple CarPlay are Honda, Ford, Nissan, Volvo, Audi, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and more. As of this writing, the only specific model mentioned that will be compatible to the update is the Polestar 2 electric car of Volvo.

Major manufacturers not mentioned include Toyota and the EV-giant Tesla. The latter brand may or may not support Apple's in-vehicle ecosystem given the Cupertino company has already announced its intention to produce an Apple-branded electric car in the foreseeable future.

Will you consider purchasing an Apple car in the future? Hit us up in the comment section.