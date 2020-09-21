Narzo 20 series lineup launched in India today with Realme UI 2.0

In case you weren’t aware, Realme - the BBK-owned smartphone brand that started life as a sub-brand of OPPO, now has a sub-brand of its own. While not a full-fledged separate entity, the new Realme Narzo lineup of smartphones has been well-received in the Indian market. The Narzo saga began earlier this year when Realme launched the Narzo 10A and the Narzo 10 smartphones in India. Earlier today, Realme added three more smartphones to the Narzo lineup - the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro. Realme also took this launch as an opportunity to also launch its revamped Realme UI 2.0 interface.

Let’s take a closer look at the phones, shall we?

Realme Narzo 20A

Powered by the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, the Narzo 20A does make a case for itself – especially for a smartphone priced below Rs 9000 (USD 122). This 11nm SoC is barely a year old and offers great performance on budget handsets.

The Narzo 20A gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display – which is much better than the HD+ displays that people usually get for this price in India. The phone also packs a triple camera array at the rear with a 12MP, f1.8 primary camera, two dedicated cameras for B&W, and Retro photography. At the front, there is an 8MP, f/2.0 wide-angle camera. Unbelievable as it may seem, the Narzo 20 - a USD 120 smartphone can record 4K videos!

The dual SIM smartphone also gets a triple slot for two SIM cards and a microSD card. The handset also packs a 5,000mAh battery along with a 10w charger. There are two variants of the Narzo 20A on offer

3GB + 32GB - Rs 8,499

4GB + 64GB - Rs 9,499

Color options - Glory Silver, Victory Blue

Sales start September 31, 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme store and offline stores.

The pricing of the Narzo 20A/ © Realme

Realme Narzo 20

Have slightly more spare cash? Realme wants you to take a look at the Narzo 20 - which is priced just above the 20A. This one has taken the MediaTek route and gets the Helio G85 processor, which is quite a new chip, having made its debut earlier this year. The G85 is based on a 12nm manufacturing process gets an octa-core CPU with twin ARM Cortex-A75 performance cores and six ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

Strange as it might seem, Realme has equipped the Narzo 20 with an HD+ display. Perplexing - because the lower-priced Narzo 20A has an FHD+ panel. Upon further inspection, you do realize that the Narzo 20 does have a few other tricks up its sleeve. The battery capacity is larger at 6,000mAh, and the phone supports 18W fast charging and gets a fast charger in the box.

The camera setup is also better, at least by the looks of it, thanks to a 48MP, f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 secondary camera, which is actually useful, and a macro camera whose resolution isn’t mentioned. At the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The dual SIM, triple-slot toting Narzo 20 comes in two variants

4GB + 64GB - Rs 10,499

4GB + 128GB - Rs 11,499

Color options: Victory Blue, Glory Silver

Sales start September 28, 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme store and offline stores.

The pricing of the Realme 20/ © Realme

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The priciest of the three handsets launched today - the Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display supports 90Hz refresh rate as well. The highlight feature of the Narzo 20 Pro is the 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The camera setup on the device includes a 48MP f/1.8 camera, an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle camera, and twin B&W and Macro lens. At the front, the phone gets a 16MP f/2.1 camera with the IMX471 sensor.

The dual SIM smartphone comes in two storage and RAM variants

6GB+64GB - Rs 14,999

8GB+128GB -Rs 16,999

Color Options: White Knight, Black Ninja

Sales start September 25, 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme store and offline stores.