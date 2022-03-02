MWC 2022 | Day two recap: OnePlus 10 Pro, the Metaverse and more

The second official day of MWC 2022 seemed like it would pass quietly until the Qualcomm roundtable. Much buzz around the Metaverse and augmented and virtual reality glasses continue to make a splash at the Barcelona show. This time, my colleague Antoine Engels joined Benjamin Lucks and me for a recap of the most interesting things that happened on Day 2.

While Antoine and Ben had a super experiment with the HTC Vive in Hall 7 of the show, Fabien Roehlinger and I participated in a round table discussion with the Qualcomm team and partners like T-Mobile. Up until the time of this meeting, Metaverse and its VR, AR, and MR gadgets sounded like buzzwords. However, when Qualcomm executives say that the company wants to be the ticket to the Metaverse, things get more tangible.

Speaking of concrete products, we were able to get our hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro finally. The device is really well-designed and the OnePlus team made us very comfortable using the phone during the show. And while the hands-on of the device is in development, you can check out some images of the device in the recap video of the second day of the show.

Day two recap: OnePlus 10 Pro, the Metaverse and more

Besides the OnePlus 10 Pro, VR goggles and the Metaverse, the fast charging technology developed by Oppo and OnePlus with 240 Watts of charging power shows that the future still holds good surprises for us.

Now, without further ado, check out the highlights of NextPit's program during the second day of the Mobile World Congress 2022: