Although Motorola has already teased its upcoming Razr foldable smartphones , the 2024 Razr and Razr+, it doesn't mean we're not getting leaks anymore. A promo video of the supposed flagship foldable model has seemingly surfaced ahead of the formal launch on June 25.

Big upgrades on the Motorola Razr+ (2024)

Courtesy of frequent leaker Mystery Lupin, a short video on X revealed more details about the Razr+ 2024 foldable phone, which is expected to be called Razr 50 Ultra outside the USA. This also confirms many of the rumored features in this model.

The upcoming Razr+ has noticeably the same design as 2023's Razr+ reviewed last year, but it now sports a larger cover display that now extends closer to the edge while cut holes for the main cameras and LED flash can still be seen. The panel is also depicted to run apps with widgets and icons.

Additionally, the device is labeled to have water protection, which means it would likely boast an IP68 rating, an upgrade to the water-repellant on the predecessor.

There's a mention of AI-powered that points to the dual main camera, which is not a big surprise. Plus, it does highlight a telephoto zoom that corroborates the report of the Razr+ (2024) featuring a 50 MP sensor telephoto that will replace the 13 MP ultrawide snapper. An upgraded 50 MP wide sensor is said to headline the module.

flip the script pic.twitter.com/MBI8YQj229 — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) June 19, 2024

Three colorways of the device are also shown in the video, which are composed of green, violet, and pink. It's unknown if the Lenovo-owned company will offer the foldable in other finishes.

Motorola's Razr+ (2024) or Razr 50 Ultra has an edge-to-edge cover display as first shown in the leaked render. / © evleaks/Twitter

Per reports, the Razr+ (2024) is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and can be configured with 12/256 GB or 12/512 GB memory. The battery of the new Motorola flip smartphone is also said to be upgraded to 4,000 mAh, an increase of 200 mAh.

The Razr+ and Razr (2024) should boot on Android 14 OS. However, we are yet to find out if they will get longer software support that will match of what Samsung offers on its Android foldable devices with up to four major updates.

Motorola sets to announce the new Razr+ and the budget Razr on June 25. There sounds like good news for fans as rumor indicates an unchanged pricing for the duo, which is unlike Samsung's unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 6 which is forecasted to be pricier than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review).

Which clamshell foldable are you looking forward to most? We're eager to hear your answers.