Motorola's Cheaper Razr Lite Foldable May Undercut the Galaxy Z Flip 4

It was already revealed Motorola is working on two models of its next-gen foldable smartphone which include the Razr+ that has been leaked a couple of times. A new set of rendered pictures that surfaced online is allegedly showing a lite or cheaper version of the foldable, and it could be released along with the more capable Razr+ later this year.

In the previous battery details report of the Razr+ 2023, it was mentioned of another foldable variant, possibly in a full folding design. It turns out this is likely a toned-down version of the Razr+ which is now unofficially bearing a moniker of Razr Lite.

Difference between the Motorola Razr+ and Razr Lite

Courtesy of frequent leaker OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice), the folding device is evidently fitted with a far smaller cover display compared to the current Razr 2022 Matt has reviewed or the Razr+ with a full-screen display. Rather of occupying the center section of the front, the miniscule screen is seemingly housed on a flat glass with the main dual cameras on it. Furthermore, it is not detailed what is the panel size will be.

Motorola Razr Lite 2023 clamshell foldable design. / © MySmartPrice

It's unknown what are the remaining specs or features that separate the two Motorola foldable devices. Presumably, we may see the Lenovo-acquired company offering a dated processor on the Razr Lite. The camera setups could also see some downgrades too, although it's early to tell to what extent it will differ from the Razr+.

Motorola Razr Lite's smaller cover display. / © MySmartPrice

Motorola Razr 2023 release date and price

Based on an earlier report, Motorola is set to announce the Razr+ on June 1. But with the Razr Lite appearing out of nowhere, the launch event could see the two Razr models.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Can't wait for the Motorola Razr Lite? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is discounted on Amazon today. To device database

As for the pricing, the Motorola Razr 2022 debuted with a $999 price tag and the Razr+ is expected to carry the same retail. On the other hand, it is safe to say the Razr Lite with reduced specifications may command a price range of $700 to $800, which could undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Oppo Find N2 Flip.

With a more affordable Razr Lite on the horizon, should prominent manufacturers also introduce cheaper foldable phones? How much are you willing to spend on it? Tell us your thoughts. We're listening.