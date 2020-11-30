Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity chipset edges out Snapdragon 865 in AnTuTu test

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek - which has for a long time - played second fiddle to Qualcomm in the mobile chipsets space could come up with several groundbreaking chips next year. These chips - at least going by initial reports - seem to have what it takes to challenge the dominance that Qualcomm commands in the smartphone SoC segment. Recently, benchmarking software AnTuTu revealed details of a yet-unnamed MediaTek chipset that managed to surpass the current Android performance king the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The AnTuTu report reveals that the model number of this new chipset is MediaTek MT6893. When launched, this chipset will likely be a part of MediaTek’s premium Dimensity lineup. What is more interesting is that the MT6893 is only one among the three new Dimensity chipsets that MediaTek has planned for next year.

While technical details of the new chipset remain sketchy, what we do know is that these SoCs will be based on a 6nm manufacturing process. The new chipset also houses four Cortex-A78 CPU cores with a prime core clocked at up to 3.0GHz. The three other cores can go up to 2.6GHz. This is apart from the four Cortex-A55 cores. This configuration, in case you didn’t notice, is near-identical to the what Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 1080 SoC. Unlike the newer G78 cores that Samsung opted for its upcoming Exynos 1080. MediaTek has decided to choose the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU on the MT6893. That said, we could see the company opt for the G78 cores when the faster MT6859 are released. There is also talk about the possibility of another SoC with the model number MediaTek MT6891.

The slim performance gap between the new MediaTek SoC and the SD 865/ © AnTuTu

The AnTuTu benchmark tests also revealed that while the MT6893 was only slightly behind the SD865 in terms of sheer CPU performance. In terms of graphics, the new MediaTek was a few notches ahead. It was also interesting to see the MediTek post higher MEM score than the Snapdragon 865. What the AnTuTu article also revealed was the fact that the MediaTek MT6893 was mated to a development board that featured 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 90Hz FHD+ display.

The news about MediaTek’s upcoming chips giving Qualcomm SoCs a run for their money comes close on the heels of similar reports about Samsung’s new Exynos chipsets featuring similar performance gains. All things said, it seems that 2021, quite likely, could turn out to the year of the underdogs.