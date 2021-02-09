iOS 14.5 Beta lets iPhone users change default music app with Siri

It’s only been a few days since Apple started seeding iOS 14.5 Beta. The new version of the operating system is expected to come with several new feature additions, and one of them seems to be the ability to change the default music app on iOS devices with Siri.

According to MacRumours, the feature was first noticed by users on Reddit. The article also describes how the new feature works. According to them, the very first time someone running iOS 14.5 uses Siri to play a song, it will give them an option to choose from a list of installed music apps apart from Apple’s own Music App. iPhone users will recall that this wasn’t the case with previous versions of iOS and Siri defaulted to Apple Music when you asked for a song.

Feature still in beta, needs more work

This feature also means users will no longer need to specify the app on which they need music to be played. For example, if they select Spotify as the default app, they can simply ask for a song and all future song requests handled by Siri will use Spotify. To specify an app, users can continue to open it the old way; i.e. by specifying the app name.

Screenshot of the Music App selection screen on iOS 14.5 / © u/matejamm1/ Reddit

However, people who have used this feature have commented that the command only works with select phrases at the moment – and that on some occasions, Siri reverts to Apple Music. This is mostly because the feature is still under development, and some issues need to be ironed out before the final version of iOS 14.5 is released.

The news of this feature comes just days after we reported about some of the other new additions to iOS 14.5 that included the ability use face unlock with masks on (provided users are wearing an Apple Watch), and support for controllers for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.