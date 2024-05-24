iFixit has announced that it is ending its Samsung Repair Hub program after it failed to make a deal to renew the contract with Samsung. The program was launched in 2022 in partnership with the Android manufacturer.

As seen in a blog post, iFixit says that Samsung's “repairability does not align” to its mission and the South Korean company makes it difficult to scale the program. And in a message to The Verge, it adds that parts from Samsung are very costly while its devices like the flagship and foldable smartphones are more complex to repair compared to other devices from other brands.

For instance, iFixit provided an example that battery replacement for most Galaxy devices are pre-glued with the LCD, subsequently requiring to install a new entire panel and battery rather than only replacing the damaged part.

Samsung adds Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 into the self-repair program. / © Samsung

It was also mentioned that Samsung has not provided them with the parts for the latest models as well as allowing iFixit to support local repair shops for repairs and services. At the same time, the Koreans has also been limiting the number of repair parts it sends to iFixit, which is said to only cover up to seven parts per shop per quarter.

In line with this parting, a document purportedly an agreement (via 404 Media) between Samsung and iFixit have surfaced. It states in the contract that third-party repair companies like iFixit are required to send the customers information to Samsung such as name and addresses before doing repairs and sending them replacement components.

iFixit without Samsung

While the latest development seems to put a strain in the relationship of the two companies, iFixit pledges it will continue to offer repair kits and parts for Samsung devices, including OEM and after market. More importantly, it will also keep all available guides available for its customers.

But starting in June 2024, it will stop collaborating with Samsung for making of repair manuals. It also says it is lifting any limits regarding the number of parts a customer or repair shop can obtain from them.

On the other hand, Samsung has acknowledged iFixit's decision and provided a statement to Android Authority addressing the latest issue.

Samsung is committed to providing quality, accessible device care to our customers with flexible options to suit their needs, including walk-in, mail-in, and “We Come to You” services. For people who would like to take advantage of our self-repair program, we offer Samsung-certified parts, tools, and information for our qualified products in one easy place: SamsungParts.com, powered by Encompass.

We’re proud of the work we’ve done together with iFixit. We can’t comment further on partnership details at this time.

Have you tried ordering repair parts from iFixit for your Samsung Galaxy device before? What is your opinion about the squabble? Let us know in the comment section.