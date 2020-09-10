Huawei introduces new Watch GT 2 Pro and Watch Fit smartwatches

Huawei fans worldwide continue to ponder over a question that has gnawed at their mind for a long time: Will there be a new Huawei smartphone released later this year or not? Apparently not, as there does not seem to be a word of a new flagship Huawei smartphone rolling out. Instead, the company has shifted its focus to wearables. Huawei customers will simply have to be content with headphones and smartwatches for fall this year.

Whoever believes that Huawei is not going to face the light at the end of a dark tunnel anytime soon due to the strict US trade embargo is sorely mistaken. The Chinese company presented several new devices today. Apart from laptops and true wireless stereo and sports headphones, Huawei also presented a couple of brand new smartwatch models at the aptly named Huawei Developer Conference.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro focuses on endurance and numerous sport modes

Two weeks' worth of battery life on a single charge: Yes, that will certainly turn heads. Huawei promises plenty of battery reserves in the new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro timepiece. In the briefing prior to the official presentation, William Tian answered several questions that were fielded from approximately 50 journalists and announced exciting new products from Huawei. The Watch GT 2 Pro definitely ranks as among one of them. This smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch OLED display that is made of sapphire crystal, sports a ceramic back, and comes with a titanium alloy case. Sapphire crystal is normally more scratch-resistant compared to regular glass or plastic material.

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro./ © NextPit

Huawei particularly highlighted the availability of over 100 sport modes that the Watch GT 2 Pro owners will gain access to. Among the available sports, golf and skiing happen to be part of the deal. Golfers ought to be able to improve their handicap with the help of this timepiece. As the Watch GT 2 Pro analyses your swinging posture when hitting the ball, it will then rely on a preset algorithm to hopefully, help you improve. At the pre-briefing, we also found the highlighted function specially meant for hikers, who are able to use the watch even when it is offline in order to trace their steps back to the starting point, where this route can be displayed at any time.

This new Huawei smartwatch is also said to offer a battery life of up to two weeks on a single charge, which will be a very attractive proposition for many users. It is powered by an integrated Kirin A1 processor, which also enables on to juice it up via Quick Charge technology, enabling you to power up this timepiece to hold up to 10 hours of runtime from just 5 minutes of charging. Reverse charging is also enabled, letting you charge via compatible Huawei smartphones. The Huawei smartwatch is also able to measure the oxygen saturation levels in the blood thanks to the integrated SpO2 sensor. If you would like a heart-rate monitor as part of the package, the Watch GT 2 Pro is more than happy to help.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is ideal for gold, apparently. / © NextPit

The new Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will be released complete with GPS capability, arriving in Graphite Black, Mint Green, Cantaloupe Orange, and Sakura Pink colors. In layman's terms, that would be plain black, green, orange, and pink, for a recommended retail price of €299.

Huawei Watch Fit: for those who like it square

Also hot off the blocks would be the Huawei Watch Fit that somewhat resembles a rectangular Apple Watch. This lightweight smartwatch tips the scales at a mere 21 grams and offers a battery life of up to ten days. There will be built-in GPS capability as well as the SpO2 sensor that is found in the flagship timepiece. Both watches are also able to measure sleep and stress levels. The more affordable Huawei Watch Fit will be released in similar colors as that of the Watch GT 2 Pro at a recommended retail price of €129.

The Huawei Watch Fit (left), looks rather attractive. / © NextPit

First impressions: both smartwatches could end up very successful

With Huawei's new headphones, there is no real incentive to find the Pro range attractive, but I can imagine that their new range of smartwatches, especially the Watch GT 2 Pro, has the potential to be an attractive gadget for professional and would-be pro athletes. Boasting numerous sport modes, athletic people will surely find that this is the watch that they have been looking, with superb battery life on both models (assuming they live up to their reputation on paper). Apple Watch owners would know what I am talking about. A sensor that measures the oxygen level in one's blood, in addition to sleep and stress modes, happen to be the "in thing" when it comes to smartwatches released this year. Detailed reviews of these timepieces will reveal what are our final thoughts about them.