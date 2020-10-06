How to download Netflix shows and watch offline

Can’t stay away from Netflix? The world’s most popular streaming platform has been thinking about everything for a long time and allows you to download movies and TV series on smartphones. In this article, you can find out how to watch your favorite TV series on your device, whether Android or iOS, even without Wi-Fi.

Which devices support downloading movies and TV series to Netflix?

Netflix allows you to watch movies, shows, and TV series on your app, even without Wi-Fi on:

An Android smartphone or tablet with 4.4.2 or later

An iOS device (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch) with iOS 9 or later

A tablet or PC with Windows 10 version 1607 or later

You can download movies and TV series to your smartphone. / © NextPit

How to download Netflix movies on Android and iOS

Requirements

If you have any of these devices, make sure you’re connected to the Wi-Fi network before downloading and that you have the latest version of the app installed, and lastly, make sure you have an active account on Netflix.

How to proceed with the download

Once you open the Netflix app you’ll find a download icon in the bottom bar. In this section, you’ll find downloaded movies and shows, but you can also go search for new content to download. By clicking on the dedicated button, you’ll be redirected to a screen that will show you all the downloadable contents.

Once you’ve found the movie or episode of a series you wish to download, just click on the arrow icon and wait until the download is finished. Remember that for movies, the download icon is available on the description page, and for series the download icon is next to each individual episode.

You can download no more than 100 titles to your device at a time: shouldn’t that be enough? / © NextPit

Is the download option not available?

If you’ve been looking for a specific movie in the catalog and you don’t see the download icon, that means that the content cannot be downloaded. Not all content available on Netflix supports downloading.

Two functions you need to know

There are two important functions that you should know are both hidden in your app settings. One function lets you select the quality of the downloaded videos: you can choose between the standard quality (reduced and trimmed down file) or the superior one, which uses more memory and brings the video quality up to 1080p.

On Android, you can take advantage of Smart Downloads, a sort of manager that will keep everything in the downloads section in order. Enabling this option will erase completed episodes and replace them with subsequent ones. If you’re worried about data consumption, you can rest assured that this feature will only work if you have Wi-Fi.

Smart Download will keep your downloads in order and always up to date. / © NextPit

Don't forget your device's SD card

If you have a device with support for microSD, you can use it to save your movies instead of storing them on the device itself:

Open the Netflix app. Go to the app’s settings menu. Click Download location in the download section. Here you can decide where to place your downloaded files.

Do you use the download function on Netflix or do you only stream movies and TV series?

