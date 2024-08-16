Hot topics

How to Have your iPhone Read Text Aloud

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Apple iPhone Read Text guide
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi Head of Editorial

Apple offers tons of practical features for the iPhone in terms of accessibility. One of these is the option to read text from a PDF aloud. This allows people with visual impairments to listen to written content in audio format. In this guide, nextpit will tell you where you can activate this function and how to customize the feature.

How to set up your iPhone to read text aloud

An extremely helpful function since iOS 16 was released is the option to have text read aloud. This opens up numerous use cases. You can have PDF content or entire pages read aloud if you like. As mentioned, the function has been available since iOS 16 and is located in the accessibility features under "Spoken Content". To access the speech functions for accessibility, you must first enter the "Settings" on your iPhone. Here's how to locate the function:

  1. Launch Settings on your iPhone.
  2. Navigate to the Accessibility settings.
  3. Activate the Spoken Content slider button.

This will take you to the settings for the text-to-speech features, including Speak Selection, Speak Screen, and Typing Feedback. Enable the Speak Selection and/or Speak Screen options, depending on your preference.

Screenshots showing the steps to set up the Spoken Content feature on the iPhone by accessing the Accessibility options.
To set up the Spoken Content feature, you will need to access the accessibility options first. / © nextpit

Customize language settings

Once you have activated the "Spoken Content" function, you can adjust the settings as you wish. You can adjust the speaking rate, voice, and other options to make the experience as pleasant as possible.

Screenshot showing some of the customization options for the reading screen feature on iOS 16.
Apple offers a variety of customization options for the Speak Screen feature, including speaking rate, language selection, and controller layout. / © nextpit

Have the iPhone read texts aloud

Once you've set up and customized the Spoken Content feature, it's time to use it. There are two simple methods: "Speak Selection" and "Speak Screen". This is what distinguishes the two methods:

  1. Use "Speak Selection" to read a specific snippet: If you have activated the language selection, you can have your iPhone read a specific text segment. Simply select the text excerpt that you want to be read aloud by pressing and holding on and dragging the selection marker. As soon as the text is highlighted, tap the "Speak" option that appears in the context menu.
  2. Use "Speak Screen" to read entire pages: If you want your iPhone to read an entire page or screen of text aloud, use the "Speak Screen" feature. To activate this, swipe down from the top of the screen with two fingers and your iPhone will begin reading the content aloud.
Screenshots showing how to quick make your iPhone read the content on the screen.
There are two quick ways to get your iPhone to read the content on the screen: Either swipe down from the top of the screen with two fingers or select the content. / © nextpit

Do you know of any other helpful iOS functions that you would like to share? We'd love to hear about your favorite iPhone hacks in the comments.

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Head of Editorial

With over a decade of experience in tech product reviews, I’ve recently embraced the world of wearables and developed a passion for digital health innovations. While I am now deeply immersed in the Apple ecosystem, my enthusiasm for Android still burns strong. Formerly editor-in-chief at AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, I now share my insights with the US audience at nextpit. Beyond tech, I cherish my vinyl collection and believe exploring local cuisine is the best way to discover new places. Join me as I explore the fusion of technology and culture in our everyday lives.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing