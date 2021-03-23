Global launch of the Honor Band 6 expected soon

Honor has teased a new fitness tracker on its global Twitter account. The tweet has a headline that reads "Something BIG is Coming". The image of a fitness tracker - which is quite likely the Honor Band 6 can also be clearly seen in the image.

It was on March 22 that Honor sent out the tweet that more or less confirms the global launch of the Honor Band 6. little bombshell. As seen in the image below, the caption 'Something BIG is coming' clearly points towards the large display of the Honor Band 6 which is a size larger than most other competing fitness bands – including its own predecessor – the Honor Band 5.

Yes. The Honor Band 6 is big and it is going international / © Honor

Compared to the Honor Band 5, the sixth generation fitness tracker from Honor looks more like a smartwatch. It is wide than most smart bands and the button that the Hono Band 5 had beneath the display is also missing.

Honor Band 6 offers up to 14 days battery life

Since the Honor Band 6 is already available in China, we already have a pretty good idea of what the Honor Band 6 will offer you when you buy it in a few weeks or months. Of course, the focus is on the new display, which now measures 1.47 inches and uses high-quality AMOLED technology. In addition, the tracker is ATM 5 waterproof and features a heart rate sensor as well as an SpO2 sensor. Honor claims two-week battery life for the Honor Band 6

It is also pertinent to note that the Honor Band 6 looks very similar to the Huawei Band 6. As you are aware, this product was designed when Honor used to be a Huawei sub-brand. That, however, is no longer the case now. The global announcement of the Honor Band 6 could not come at a better time because the smart band and smartwatches space is heating up with the imminent announcement of the much talked about OnePlus Watch, the Oppo Band - which we already reviewed in the form of the OnePlus Band.

