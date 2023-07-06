Honor 90 and Honor Pad X9 Officially Unveiled!

Honor CEO George Zhao officially unveiled today the Honor 90 phone and Honor Pad X9 tablet at Paris. The Honor 90 wants to impress with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 "Accelerated Edition" and a 200 MP main camera—the Honor Pad X9 on the other hand with a Snapdragon 685, a solid aluminum shell, and six built-in speakers. Both at quite attractive prices, as we share in details below.

The Honor 90 officially launches outside of China

The former Huawei subsidiary brought its Honor 90 mid-range smartphone with Android 13. Unlike Huawei, however, there is Google Mobile Services (GSM) including the Google Play Store. The Honor 90 is available now at a price of £449.99 (~$570) for 8/256 GB and 594.90 Euros (£499.99, $650) for 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage in the colors Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver. As in the past, don't expect to see the Honor devices in US shelves.

In return, the Chinese company offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display rounded on all four sides, with a resolution of 2,664 x 1,200 px (435 PPI), at a maximum of 120 Hz and a whopping 1,600 nits in peak brightness.

The 161.9 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm smartphone weighs 183 g and has a not-so-mid-range octa-core processor installed: a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 "Accelerated Edition". It is slightly faster than the base processor with its four ARM Cortex-A710 performance cores. One A710 core is clocked at 2.5 GHz and three A710 cores at 2.36 GHz instead of 4 x 2.4 GHz. However, the graphics remain the same with an Adreno 644 GPU (Graphics Processing Unit).

The Honor 90 is now also available in Europe and some other Western markets. / © Honor

The main camera of the trio naturally wants to make a lasting impression with a resolution of 200 MP based on a 1/1.4-inch image sensor. Then there is a somewhat disappointing 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and almost unnecessary 2 MP depth camera. On the front, however, the Honor 90 shines again with a 50 MP camera in a punch-hole design.

To complete the technical data, the 5,000 mAh battery should also be mentioned, which can be charged correspondingly fast with a maximum of 66 W SuperCharge.

Honor Pad X9

The Honor Pad X9 tablet launched in the Space Grey color at a price of £179.99 (around $230) from July 10, has striking similarities to the Honor Pad 8 Pro that was presented in China. It has an 11.5-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution (2,000 x 1,200 px) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Honor Pad X8 Pro is available in three colors. / © Honor

The 267.3 x 167.4 x 6.9 mm Android tablet has an aluminum casing with a weight of 495 g, under which a Snapdragon 685 slumbers, whose maximum clock speed for four of the ARM Cortex-A73 cores is clocked at 2.8 GHz. The other four ARM Cortex-A53 cores reach a maximum clock rate of 1.9 GHz and get graphical support from an Adreno 610 GPU.

The battery has a capacity of 7,250 mAh and, among other things, ensures that the six installed speakers can freely unfold their 360-degree "Dynamic Sound". There is also a 5 MP camera at the front and back. However, we miss optional memory card expansion as well as a 3.5 mm audio jack.

What do you think about Honor's new offerings? We particularly liked the cheerful color options on the Honor 90, but that is just us. Share your opinions in the comments below!