Ingenious Idea: Henkel makes Dumb Washing Machines and Dishwashers Smart

Henkel, the company behind well-known brands such as Persil and Perwoll, unveiled groundbreaking innovations at CES 2025 that were designed to make washing clothes and dishes not only smarter but also more environmentally friendly. It introduces Artificial Intelligence (AI) to your dishwashers and washing machines and can even make old models smart(er). The idea behind it is ingenious!

Persil Smartwash: The Wash Ball of the Future

Henkel has come up with a "wash ball" for the washing machine, which you simply place in the washing drum. In there, it analyzes just how soiled your laundry is and detects the water hardness, automatically selecting the correct detergent amount. The entire shebang is known as Persil Smartwash.

What's the highlight? The wash ball will initially only be compatible with universal detergent, but Henkel plans to extend the functionality to other detergent types. The best thing is this—you won't have to refill the detergent with every wash. In any case, we are as excited as anyone else, and probably won't have to wait that long. The starter packs and refill packs should be available on Amazon soon!

Smartwash for the Kitchen from Somat

The smarter washing revolution continues in the dishwasher. With Somat Smartwash, Henkel is developing a similar system for washing machines, but it will not be launched on the market until 2026. The Somat Smartwash will see the detergent placed in a flat, plate-like container that fits into the bottom drawer of the dishwasher. The correct amount of detergent is said to work even more precisely than with the wash ball, as it delivers the optimum amount of detergent, salt, and rinse aid at the right time.

Flexible and Independent: App Connectivity without any Constraints

Another exciting detail? Both the washing machine and the dishwasher can be controlled via an app. As I mentioned, it's an option, so you're not forced to constantly wash your clothes or dishes while holding your smartphone in hand. Henkel deliberately opted for duality, and the systems also work in a completely analog manner.

Henkel is also working on a system with smart cartridges for washing machines. / © nextpit

However, connectivity with the smartphone is not the end of the smart options. Henkel wants to work together with leading washing machine manufacturers on the so-called Smartwash system. The idea behind it? Detergent is supplied in cartridges are placed in a special compartment in the washing machine. The AI then doses up to three different detergents depending on the soiling and water hardness level, and selects the right washing program. This should also reduce the overall consumption of resources.

In any case, we are very excited to try out the first of the new Henkel systems with Persil Smartwash. What do you think?