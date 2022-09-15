Google's Pixel 7 (Pro) leaked storage size makes us miss the great microSD

Google already confirmed that it will fully unveil the Pixel 7 (Pro) next month. Much of the specs remain unknown with only a handful of leaks suggesting tiny details about the upcoming flagship duo. Luckily, a new report from a credible source has shed some light on the storage configurations that will be offered.

Storage capacities on the Pixel 7 (Pro) to be unchanged from the Pixel 6 series.

Only 128GB and 256GB configurations could be offered in Europe and other regions.

A higher memory option for the Pixel 7 Pro may only be available in the US.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro memory

Prolific leaker Roland Quant via WinFuture shared that Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on-board memory options will be unchanged from the Pixel 6 series: 128GB and 256GB. This is at least in Europe where the current Google Pixel smartphones are only offered in the same non-expandable, insufficient configurations.

Moreover, the source didn't mention if certain colorways will be exclusive tied to a specific memory variant. For instance, the coral pink Pixel 6 is only available with 128GB memory while opting for 256GB leaves you with black or seafoam green paintjobs.

As usual, Google is expected to offer bigger storage sizes for the buyers but only limited in select markets like the US. Additionally, it is still unclear at this time if a 1TB variant will happen on the Pixel 7 Pro. In regard to the amount of RAM, it is also safe to assume that Google could further stick with an 8GB RAM for the non-pro and up to 12GB for pro model.

Other specs and availability of Pixel 7 (Pro)

Beyond the minuscule storage capacities and missing microSD card slot, Google's Pixel 7 (Pro) will be powered by a new Tensor 2 chipset. The camera setup on both shooters is said to be retained alongside a few iterative updates on the choice of sensors and possibly with the aid of the new imaging chip. The pair will be announced on October 6th and it's likely a global release will happen in a week after it.

What are your thoughts on having 128GB storage? Do you think manufacturers should make 256GB the minimum for all upcoming smartphones? We're listening.