Google Pixel 6 to support 23W wireless charging

According to a leak, wireless charging on the Google Pixel 6 will be far faster than what we've been used to on Pixel smartphones.

Android Police reported about this in connection with a new stand for the Google Pixel 6

Wireless charging should be possible with up to 23 watts

We owe the leak to a US retailer who has already listed the information

Smartphones from the Google Pixel series have fans from all over the world. Some may even like the Google smartphones so much that they have launched petitions, for instance, to have the Google Pixel 5a made available globally. However, the smartphone series' worldwide success certainly does not have anything to do with its wireless charging capability because so far, it has only worked at a rather turtle-like pace of up to 10 watts.

Google Pixel Stand

Google Pixel 6 to offer up to 23 watts wireless charging

According to an exclusive report from Android Police, however, we can now look forward to Google making significant gains in wireless charging speed. That's because the tech site has tracked down a US retailer that already leaked information surrounding the new Google Pixel Stand. They're talking about the "Google Pixel 23W WL Stand" in particular, indicating the Google Pixel 6 could be charged wirelessly at speeds of up to 23 watts. You can see it in the image here as well:

The image reveals that a US retailer was too quick to pull the trigger – once again. / © Android Police

Sure, this isn't official just yet and nothing has been officially confirmed, so it could theoretically be a typo (yeah, right!). But if this information is confirmed to be true, we'll be able to charge the new Pixel 6 smartphones at speeds that are more than twice as fast as before.

Chinese manufacturers, of course, will carve a tiny smile in the face of such speeds. We remember how vendors like Xiaomi have already offered wireless charging for smartphones at 120 Watts in initial trials. How healthy is that for the battery? Well, that, of course, is another story altogether.

Nevertheless, 23 Watts are a clear improvement over what was previously offered – and that's also faster than the measly 15 Watts that Samsung currently offers. There are certainly several reasons to look forward to the release of the Google Pixel 6 range. As of today, wireless charging speed is one of them, or do you disagree?