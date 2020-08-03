Pixel 4a: Google finally presents its $349 mid-range smartphone

Google finally presented the Pixel 4a this Monday, August 3. Its new mid-range smartphone is expected to pick up the torch of the Pixel 3a and offer a high-end photo experience at a handsome price of $349. However, Google's smartphone will not be released until October.

After a series of staggered outings punctuated by countless leaks, Google has finally lifted the veil on Pixel 4a, its probable future photo champion at less than $350.

Better late than never, the Google Pixel 4a will be released in pre-order on September 10th for a release on October 8th in a 6 GB of RAM version with 128 GB of storage. No XL version this year, but we will find a Snapdragon 730G, an OLED screen in Full HD+, a 3,140 mAh battery, and a unique 12-megapixel rear camera.

Introducing #Pixel4a. The helpful Google phone at a helpful price. https://t.co/YHi4LooEAE pic.twitter.com/3cbbjZn2RM — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 3, 2020

Several of our colleagues have already been able to take the smartphone in hand, which is not our case. We hope to get our hands on it soon.

But according to the visuals shared by other media, the Pixel 4a offers a slightly more modern design than its predecessor with a 5.8-inch OLED screen that occupies more than 83% of the front panel, leaving out the big bezels.

But it retains a slightly more retro feel with its fingerprint reader on the back. Google has not renewed the Motion Sense system used by the Pixel 4 or even the Face Unlock facial recognition. Soli, is well and truly finished, it seems.

Only one camera, a Snapdragon 730G, a "small" battery... Google is looking for the perfect price-to-performance ratio

The Pixel 4a takes the main camera module of Pixel 4. That's good news as this 12-megapixel lens with optical stabilization and aperture of f/1.7 can do wonders thanks to the software processing made by Google.

Its low pixel density allows the integration of larger pixels and should ensure good performance in low light, especially thanks to the Night Sight mode. The lack of an ultra-wide-angle sensor for versatility is regrettable, but the lack of a telephoto lens is much more forgivable.

Google's Pixel 4a will run on a Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 730G which has proven itself on other models but is clearly not the most powerful on this price range. It will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. No XL version or any other memory configuration is planned. There is also one color variant at launch.

No microSD port to expand storage either. With its 3,140 mAh battery, the Pixel 4a should not be the most enduring of mid-range smartphones. But it will be compatible with the 18W fast charge but also wireless.

If you don't have to count on an XL version, a 5G version of Google's smartphone is expected in the fall of 2020.

What do you think of this Pixel 4a from Google? Does it seem competitive to you? Was the long wait worth it? Let us know in the comments.