Good Lock: Boost your Samsung Galaxy experience!

A few years ago, Samsung launched the toolkit known as Good Lock to expand the customization options of their smartphones. However, the application was not made available across all countries. Learn how to download Good Lock and discover some of the features on offer.

Jump to:

What is Samsung Good Lock?

Good Lock is a set of utilities that adds features while increasing the degree of customization in Samsung smartphones. It complements the OneUI system with new advanced options, which is similar to PowerToys in Windows.

The Good Lock app itself works as a list of shortcuts to different components, which can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store, Samsung's very own app store. However, some of them work independently and can be installed directly from the APK.

Good Lock works as an advanced settings panel / © NextPit

One important point to take note is, because they significantly alter the smartphone's system, the utilities generally stop working with each new version of Android or OneUI, requiring the release of an updated and compatible version.

Unfortunately, Good Lock is only available in 23 countries according to Samsung, but you can get around the geographical restriction in a few ways.

How to install Good Lock from the Galaxy Store

If Good Lock is officially available in your country, simply launch the Galaxy Store app on your smartphone or tablet, search the Good Lock app and download it.

The Good Lock app is available in few countries / © NextPit

You can use a VPN to install the app and bypass Samsung's geo-controls, but you may need to remove your SIM card and clear your Galaxy Store data and cache, select a country where Good Lock is available (like India for instance). Finally, another option is to download the Good Lock APK from APKMirror.

How to install Good Lock modules

With Good Lock installed, the app lists all the modules (name given to each of the utilities in the package) that are separated into two groups: Unit and Family. By tapping on one of those options, Good Lock opens the module's respective page on the Galaxy Store, where the respective tool can be downloaded and installed as though it was a conventional app from the store.

After installing each module, its shortcut in Good Lock changes to depict an animation, indicating that it's ready to be activated. Depending on the degree of customization offered by the module, system authorization must be granted before using it.

Bypassing the regional limitations of Good Lock with Nice Lock

An alternative to Good Lock when it comes to installing and managing modules is to use a standalone application, such as Nice Lock, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Nice Lock is loaded with advertisements though, which can be disabled by purchasing the premium version for $4.

NiceLock can be installed from the Play Store, but it has a lot of advertising / © NextPit

How to install modules using Nice Lock

Nice Lock is rather similar to Good Lock, listing the different modules and indicating which ones have already been installed. In order to install a new utility however, is not enough to tap the module icon. To do so, you must manually install the APKs of the desired tools as Nice Lock itself offers an index on this page - or manage the installation of modules with the NiceLock Downloader Companion app that can be installed via sideloading.

Good Lock tools

Good Lock lists the modules that are compatible with your Samsung Galaxy's features. For example, tools that use the S-Pen or the curved screen are not offered on unsupported devices.

The installation of Good Lock or Nice Lock is necessary because these modules cannot be accessed through Android's app tray. Therefore, the app works as a new Settings screen, with each of the modules sporting a look that is reminiscent of OneUI's settings panels.

Anyway, without further ado, let us familiarize ourselves with some tools offered by Good Lock:

LockStar - Allows you to customize the lock screen, change the position of widgets and notifications, wallpaper, and even the clock design.

Modules work like OneUI's settings screens / © NextPit

QuickStar - Offers options to change the look of the notifications panel, configure which icons are displayed in the device's status bar (such as hiding the Wi-Fi or cell signal indicator), or the position of the clock in the bar.

QuickStar lets you hide even the mobile carrier signal indicator / © NextPit