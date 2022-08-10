Geekom MiniAir 11 review: Is the mini-PC good for the home office?

The Geekom Mini Air 11 is not much larger than a cheese box. However, it is supposed to replace your large and, above all, power-hungry desktop PC. We tested the computer, which costs less than $250, and reveal whether it is worth buying for a home office.

Note: This article was written in cooperation with Geekom. This had no influence on the exact content and editorial opinion.

The Geekom Mini Air 11 is already available in stores. On the manufacturer's site, it is listed with a single storage configuration with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD for internal storage. You can pick up the Mini Air 11 for $239 in Geekom's online store, which is discounted from its $279 recommended retail price. As a special offer, you can include a carrying case for an additional $25.

Design & Connectivity

The Geekom MiniAir 11 measures 11 cm x 11.5 cm x 4 cm. At this size, it does not fit in a pocket, but it hardly takes up any space on the desk, either. The number of connectivity options happen to be higher than in many notebooks, too!

What I liked:

Portable and compact.

Solid connectivity options.

Integrated SD card reader.

Monitor holder included.

What I disliked:

Only RAM and SSD are upgradeable.

Impossible to unscrew the case in the review.

Combined jack.

With the MiniAir 11, you basically end up with a stylish mini PC. It comes in a nice package with many cables. Among them is an HDMI cable for connecting to a monitor, a mini Display Port-to-HDMI adapter, as well as a carrying pouch that protects the PC against scratches and accidental knocks. The setup is also simple: You connect the external power supply to the PC, hook it up to a compatible monitor, and off you go. Plus point: A VESA monitor mount is included with the PC.

The included accessories are really generous when you consider the price tag. / © NextPit

I rely on wireless Bluetooth peripherals in my home office setup. Such connections are possible thanks to Bluetooth 4.0 and leave room for more USB drives and external hard drives. A big plus point during setup was the included mini Display Port adapter, which allowed me to power two monitors with the tiny PC. The full list of ports can be seen below:

Ports on the Geekom MiniAir 11:

Rear panel:

Power connector (19 volts)

Mini Display Port

Ethernet (RJ45)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

HDMI

USB-C (only for data according to the manufacturer)

Front:

USB-C

USB 3.2 Gen 2

3.5 mm jack (headset/headphones combined)

Sides

Reader for SD cards (left)

Kensington lock (right)

A pleasant surprise: Although Geekom states that the USB-C port on the backside was meant for data only, I was able to connect a third monitor via USB-C. This is an advantage that is not listed in the technical specifications.

The MiniAir 11's ports are sufficient for the office. / © NextPit

Despite the small case, Geekom placed a whisper-quiet fan in the mini PC. Even when it was under a heavy load, it wasn't audible in a quiet room. Speaking of sound: The MiniAir 11 doesn't offer any loudspeakers.

Two more sentences about your options for expanding: This advantage of conventional desktop PCs only applies to a limited extent when it comes to mini PCs. The MiniAir 11 can be upgraded to up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. There is no room for dedicated graphics cards or the possibility to change the processor.

An attempt to open the mini PC failed during testing, however. According to the instructions, I had to remove four screws, and after several screwdriver bits were bent with only one screw loosened, I aborted my attempt lest I destroy the entire machine.