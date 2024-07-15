Hot topics

If you want to upgrade your home office while keeping your workspace as clutter-free as possible, you should take a look at mini PCs. PCs are no longer just divided into large tower computers or notebooks.

Mini PCs (Best Of list) are a really good choice for working professionals. Everything that can be installed in a space-saving chassis is built in according to excellent quality standards, including the processor, RAM, and SSD. There is no battery, of course, and you can forget about a dedicated graphics card. Basically, this tiny terror is perfect for everything else that doesn't drift into AAA gaming territory, a mini PC like this comes  highly recommended.

Geekom Mini IT13 with Intel Core i9

Geekom discovered the mini PC niche for itself and established itself as one of the leading companies in this department. The Geekom Mini IT13 model is also ideal for handling more demanding office applications without having to break a sweat. You can configure it with either Intel's Core i5, i7, or i9, each in the 13th generation.

It also comes with the appropriate graphics chipsets from the Intel Iris series which are sufficient for casual gaming. As mentioned, this is not a dedicated graphics card suited for high-end gaming.

A fast 2 TB SSD (PCIe Gen 4 x4) is installed for storage and the RAM count stands at 32 GB DDR4 RAM. There is also room for memory expansions. In our Geekom Mini IT13 review, we reveal how well this mini-computer performed in reality.

Up to date with Windows 11 Pro, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E

The strength of the Geekom Mini IT13 lies in the variety of its connections. Two HDMI 2.0 outputs for external monitors in particular make it a home office powerhouse. There are also two USB-C slots based on the USB4 standard and four additional USB-A ports, comprising three USB 3.2 Gen 2 and one UBS 2.0.

An SD memory card reader, jack plug and 2.5 GbE LAN connection are also part of the setup. The computer weighs just 652 grams and with dimensions measuring 117 × 112 × 49.2 mm, it fits well into pretty much any home office setup. The metal/plastic mix housing is also shock-proof and pressure-protected.

You will not find yourself short on connectivity options with this!
Plenty of connectivity options, including USB-C 4, dual HDMI outputs, and 2.5Gb Ethernet. / © nextpit

Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed as the default operating system. Data is transmitted wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.2 as you hook up to Wi-Fi 6E networks.

With an exclusive nextpit discount, you can get the Geekom Mini IT13 (i9) for under $749

This mini PC from Geekom is currently discounted from its $945 original price to $849. nextpit readers can save even more by using the discount code below, making the Geekom Mini IT13 a real value-for-money proposition with a heavy emphasis on performance.

If you enter the code "NextpitIT13" in the shopping cart, the price is reduced by a further $100. This means you only end up paying $749 for the small but well-equipped computer. Shipping is included if you select "Standard shipping".

What do you think of the offer? Do you already use a Mini PC? Let us know in the comments!

