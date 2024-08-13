This week, Geekom is once again offering a sweet Mini PC deal with pre-installed Windows 11 Pro. It's the Mini Air 12, which you can get for $224 for a limited time. Find out how you can save here and what the computer offers you in our deal check.

A mini PC is not only extremely powerful and handy but also costs you only a fraction of the price of a tower computer or laptop. This is also the case with the Geekom Mini Air 12, which provides you with really good technology at a price of just $249. Thanks to an exclusive discount, you can 10% off the official price.

Affiliate offer Geekom Mini Air 12 Use the discount coupon "NextpitAir12" for 10% off!

Geekom Mini Air 12: Powerful performance at a low price

The Mini Air 12 is one of the thinnest Mini PCs in Geekom's range. The housing measures just 117 x 112 x 34.2 mm. The computer also offers a wide range of connections and the following ports and buttons:

Front 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. 1 x USB-C. 1 x 3.5 mm headphone connection. Power button.

Left side 1 x SD card reader.

Right side 1 x Kensington lock.

Back side 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. 1 x USB-C. 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4. 1 x RJ45 Ethernet connection. 1 x HDMI 2.0 connection. 1 x DC socket.



This means that even a multi-monitor setup is no problem. The fans on the sides also work quietly, as they don't have to work as hard due to the good heat control of the Intel processor. This is also one of the highlights of the Mini Air 12: an Intel N100 processor from the Alder Lake (12th) generation with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB internal memory. Geekom has installed an M.2 PCIe SSD for this, which has a good read and write speed.

The Mini Air 12 connectivity is rock solid. / © nextpit

You can also increase the memory to up to 2 TB. The processor is a quad-core processor with four efficiency cores and a maximum clock speed of 3.4 GHz. The processor is also extremely energy-efficient, consuming just 6 W of power. The power supply unit itself also only works with a maximum of 45 W, which is partly thanks to the N100. In terms of software, you get a pre-installed version of Windows 11 Pro.

Unfortunately, there is only one RAM slot and one SSD slot. / © nextpit

Thanks to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, you can not only connect the PC to wireless peripherals but also use the Mini Air 12 as a smart home control unit. In our review of the Geekom Mini Air 12, we have summarized all the information about the SFF PC for you.

Why the Geekom PC offer is worthwhile

The Mini Air 12 usually costs $249, however, if you enter the coupon code "NextpitAir12", you'll get 10% off. This means that the Mini PC will only cost you $224 for a short time. With most retailers, you usually pay an extra for the Windows license, but this is not the case here.

Want even more performance? Check the Geekom Mini IT 13 test with a 13th-gen CPU

Of course, you won't get a gaming beast for the money. However, if you're looking for a new smart home hub, a computer for your home office, or simply a replacement for your old laptop, you shouldn't miss out on this deal.

Affiliate offer Geekom Mini Air 12 Use the discount coupon "NextpitAir12" for 10% off!

What do you think about this offer? Do you see any other uses for the Geekom? Let us know in the comments!