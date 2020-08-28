Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung's new foldable could be cheaper

The launch of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting closer and closer. After reports about prices in Germany, Samsung for a short time also mentioned the price in Great Britain.

After Samsung officially announced that they will present further details about the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the "Unpacked Part 2" on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, we have also seen several hints about Samsung's pricing strategy for this year's model.

While the first generation of the foldable smartphone officially cost around 2,100 Euros in Germany, there are now reports that the price for the successor will be around €2,000. Due to the currently reduced value added tax in Germany, the price could be even lower.

However, part of the reduced price is due to the specifications of the new model. While the predecessor still had 512 GB of internal memory, you have to be satisfied with only 256 GB in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The memory will also continue to not be expandable.

But at the same time, as a future owner of the Z Fold 2, you can of course look forward to the improvements on the hinge and display in general. Also, the outer screen of the new model is much larger than before.

This is what the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks like. / © Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung quoted prices and delivery date in the UK

There are also further references to the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from Samsung itself. As 9to5Google reports, the South Koreans in Great Britain were a bit hasty and showed official prices for a short time.

Samsung demanded £1,799 from the pre-orderers, which also corresponds to around €2,000. The delivery date was September 17th, 2020. However, these references have now been removed.

The UK offer also included four free months of YouTube Premium and access to Samsung's Galaxy Z Concierge. This service includes a display replacement within the first 12 months at a reduced cost.

Samsung's "Unpacked Part 2" will take place on September 1st, 2020 at 10 AM Eastern time.